Demands grow for new animal health probe in west Limerick

Health Minister Simon Harris is being urged to address claims that blood samples went missing during a State animal health investigation in the late 1990s.

Deputy Michael Harty recently presented Minister Harris with a dossier from two west Limerick farmers who claim blood samples went missing during the Askeaton animal health investigation in Co Limerick between 1995 and 1998.

Deputy Harty, an Independent TD for Clare, plans to table a parliamentary question asking Minister Harris for the appointment of an independent external expert to examine the claims made by Pat and Nuala Geoghegan from Glin, Co Limerick. "The Geoghegans are saying they have additional new evidence that warrants a new investigation," said Deputy Harty.

"Pat and Nuala Geoghegan are very genuine people who are not trying to cod anyone. They are not trying to catch anyone out, they just want to get answers." Galway West TD Catherine Connolly is supporting Deputy Harty's call for the appointment of an independent expert.