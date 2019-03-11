Demand for Level 8 Ag Science courses jumps

This year the number of students apply for Level 8 agricultural courses is up 13pc, to 393. This up up from 348 first preferences in 2018.

Further the number of CAO applicants putting Level 8 agriculture on their CAO form is also up, by 14pc year on year.

Some 1,919 students have Ag Science on their CAO form this year, up from 1,690 in 2018.