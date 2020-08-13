Delays to Covid test results could impact prices - Meat Industry Ireland

Meat Industry Ireland has said it does not know if it can get results of Covid tests within 24 hours, but warned that delays in test results could impact prices.

Speaking at the Special Oireachatas Committee on Covid-19 in the meat plants, Meat Industry Ireland (MII) Director Cormac Healy said he did not know if it was possible for Covid tests to be returned within 24 hours.

He said there are proposals to do serial testing in meat plants and that was public health guidance. "We will work to that," he said, but that it should be underpinned by fast results.

However, he also said that if a delay in results impacts production there could be an impact on meat prices.

MII also said that significant progress has been made since they last appeared before the committee, with only one active Covid-19 cluster at a primary processing plant compared to 22 active clusters in early July.

It also said that it welcomed unannounced inspections of plants from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) or any other relevant State Agency.

“Our members remain fully committed to public health guidelines, and we are working to ensure that any necessary additional protocols are clear, and tests capable of being turned around in under 24 hours. The industry has worked diligently to protect employees throughout the course of this pandemic and continues to do so. Vigilance remains the priority, but the fact that there is only one active cluster in a primary meat processing plant indicates the significant progress we are making.”

Earlier this week MII met with representatives of SIPTU, where there was agreement on the objectives of supporting working safety and business continuity in the implementation of increased Covid-19 testing.

Online Editors