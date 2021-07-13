The Government’s decision not to allocate a separate target for methane under the Climate Action Bill has been described as “not very helpful” and “premature” by leading economist John Fitzgerald.

The TCD adjunct professor in economics says it will have “very significant” implications for agriculture and result in “a very substantial cut” in herd size by 2030 in order to reach Ireland’s overall 51pc carbon emissions reduction by 2030, as required by EU law.

While the former chair of the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) stressed “there is no doubt” that agriculture “must make a major reduction”, he says a separate target for methane by 2050 “would mean less pain and the same outcome”.

It comes as the bill is back in the Dáil following Seanad amendments; and as the CCAC prepares to submit three five-year carbon budgets to Transport, Climate and Environment Minister Eamon Ryan this summer.

Speaking to this publication in an independent capacity and not on behalf of the CCAC, Prof Fitzgerald said: “The role of the CCAC is to set carbon budgets for the first, second and third periods – the budget to 2025, to 2030 and to 2035.

“It’s not our role to allocate how they are achieved. It will be for Government to decide on the sectoral allocation.

“But obviously we are concerned about the sectoral implications because we have got to pay attention to who ends up suffering or paying, to jobs and to competitiveness.

“In terms of background the CCAC, albeit in its previous composition, recommended that there be a separate budget on methane. But Government has decided not to go down that route. So it requires a 51pc reduction in all emissions by 2030.

“By including methane, it will have very significant implications for agriculture. While agriculture does need to cut emissions very significantly, a separate target, and done in a different way, could produce, I think, a better outcome and a good outcome in terms of climate.

“But the Government’s decision means agriculture has to get a huge reduction in the decade, which would mean a very substantial cut in herd size.

“The herd does need to fall, but technical progress suggests that developments coming along, not in this decade but in the 2030s, will allow for a major reduction in methane emissions by changes in feed etc. Teagasc has identified some things that could get methane emissions down by maybe 10pc.

“But that is not going to be available between now and 2030 – so you have got to reduce methane by a lot,” he said, also hitting out at the low levels of planting nationwide due to “faffing around” with forestry licence delays.

“Not having a separate plan for methane and for agriculture is not very helpful.

“If you had a plan for 2050, you might well have slightly less pain now and avoid some of the pain after 2030. Having methane in the 51pc by 2030 may be premature.”

‘Fear’

The professor said there is "a lot of opposition” to methane being separate.

“Some people feel ‘oh, agriculture just wants to escape doing its bit’. Agriculture is going to have to make a major contribution, but I think just because of a fear that agriculture would ‘escape’, is not necessarily a good reason for having a one-size-fits-all policy.

“I think there is a win-win, there is a way through this which involves some pain for agriculture and some gain from agriculture. But we need a bit more freedom to scope this out.

“Now the Government, when they come the set the carbon budgets, may well go back and revisit this when they see how it plays out.

“They would have to change the legislation, but it is open to Governments do that, they may or may not.”

