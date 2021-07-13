Farming

Farming

‘Decision not to give separate target to methane unhelpful and premature’ – Prof Fitzgerald

Professor John Fitzgerald is former chairman of the Climate Change Advisory Council Expand

Claire Mc Cormack

The Government’s decision not to allocate a separate target for methane under the Climate Action Bill has been described as “not very helpful” and “premature” by leading economist John Fitzgerald.

The TCD adjunct professor in economics says it will have “very significant” implications for agriculture and result in “a very substantial cut” in herd size by 2030 in order to reach Ireland’s overall 51pc carbon emissions reduction by 2030, as required by EU law.

While the former chair of the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) stressed “there is no doubt” that agriculture “must make a major reduction”, he says a separate target for methane by 2050 “would mean less pain and the same outcome”.

