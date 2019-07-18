Deaths in Northern Ireland farming sector increased to eight last year

Four of the deaths were caused by animals and two involved machinery, the Health and Safety Executive said.

Figures have revealed that wight people died in agriculture fatalities in 2018 (PA)
Figures have revealed that wight people died in agriculture fatalities in 2018 (PA)

Rebecca Black

Eight people died in agricultural incidents in Northern Ireland last year.

The Health and Safety Executive said four of the deaths were caused by animals, two were connected with machinery, one involved a fall, and the cause of the final death was described as “other”.

The number of deaths in 2018 was an increase from seven in 2017 but well down from 2011 and 2012 when 12 fatalities were recorded each year.

The figures were released as part of this year’s Farm Safety Week, which urges farmers to use best practice in their workplace.

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) expressed concern at the number of non-fatal injuries, saying it believes there is a significant degree of under reporting.

A 2015 survey of farmers in Northern Ireland suggested there could be as many as 100 incidents per month on farms which require hospital treatment.

All too often accidents happen on our farms which are preventable, so we want to continue to raise awareness for everyone working on, or visiting, a working farm Malcolm Downey, HSENI

Malcolm Downey, principal inspector at the HSENI, said: “Farming and food production play a crucial role in the life and economy of Northern Ireland.

“But every year we have to reluctantly report that agriculture has the poorest safety record of any occupation here.

“All too often accidents happen on our farms which are preventable, so we want to continue to raise awareness for everyone working on, or visiting, a working farm.

“HSENI is committed to work with our partners on the NI Farm Safety Partnership and the Farm Safety Foundation on initiatives like Farm Safety Week to inform their activities and drive forward improvements in safety performance.

“We know that we need to engage with farmers of all ages to tackle this poor safety record and make farms safer places to work.”

For more information on Farm Safety Week, visit www.yellowwellies.org or follow @yellowwelliesUK on Twitter/Facebook.

PA Media





More in News

Defra said a ‘widespread cull’ was not something that the Government was planning for (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Defra: No plans for ‘widespread cull of livestock’ if there is no-deal Brexit
Stock Image

Ireland to oppose EU plans to scrap daylight saving time
Michael Creed. Picture: Damien Eagers

Creed accuses 'active' social media campaign of 'misleading...

Kildare Chairman to run for IFA deputy role
Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller atomizers are displayed for sale at a garden shop near Brussels, Belgium November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

US judge slashes Roundup jury award to $25.3m; Bayer still plans to appeal
Pigs

China vows to tackle dead pig scam amid swine fever epidemic
Gordon A. Giese, 66, a dairy and corn farmer starts his day off by taking care of the paperwork and phone calls before heading out to tend to his farm God Green Acres in Mayville, Wisconsin, U.S., June 24, 2019. Picture taken June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Wall Street banks bailing on troubled US farm sector


Top Stories

Stock image

Farmers 'turn on each other' over the distribution of beef supports

Factories 'greed' is at root of beef crisis, claims IFA
Stock image

First yields good but combine will tell real story
Stock picture

Vets may take legal action over new ruling on practice ownership
Drive: The question of whether you should quit farming is not age-related - instead it's about whether or not you still retain the enthusiasm and energy for the business

Mike Brady: Lost the zest for the land? Should you quit or should you stick?
A notice warns of knotweed spraying in Wexford town.

'Reckless': Farmers warned over 'underestimated' problem of...
Kildare sale: These three Charolais bullocks with an average weight of 780kg (born 21/04/16) clicked at €1,400 each at Kilcullen Mart last week. Photo Roger Jones

Marts : Farmers feel mental strain in world of falling prices