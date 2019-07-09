Deadline for Tullamore Show entries is tomorrow

Pictured at the launch of the Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show were Pat Gilligan, FBD Head of Customer Engagement; Brenda Kiernan, Chairperson Tullamore Show; Aisling Neville; Tullamore Show Operations Manager Freda Kinnarney and John Cahalan, FBD Chief Commercial Officer

Anyone looking at showing at this year's Tullamore Show must have their entry in online by tomorrow, Wednesday, July 10.

The country's biggest one-day agricultural show takes place on Sunday, August 11 and potential competitors have until tomorrow to get their entries in online.

The show has a total prize fund of €175,000 and attracts a crowd of around 65,000 people on the day.

Last year saw the highest level of entries for the Innovations Competition, according to the show organisers, and for 2019, there are four categories for entries: Inventions in Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry, Inventions in Home, Leisure and Building and Labour Saving Device, and Student Exhibit.

The full array of categories include cattle, sheep, horses, dogs, horticulture and farm produce, cookery and food, crafts and needlework and poultry.

The Commercial Cattle section is a major element within the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show and has grown from strength to strength with a prize fund of €20,000 this year.

This year, the Junior and Senior finals of the All Ireland Hunt Chase will be hosted at the Show This event, which was previously held in the RDS Horse Show, will provide some great entertainment, as teams of riders complete a difficult course, against the clock and at the one time.

Full details of all the general competitive programme with over 1,000 classes are available on www.tullamoreshow.com

