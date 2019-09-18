Dawn considering legal proceedings against Beef Plan Chairman

Beef Plan Movement co Chair Hugh Doyle
Ciaran Moran

Dawn Meats is considering legal proceedings against Hugh Doyle, Chairman of the Beef Plan movement.

In legal correspondence with Hugh Doyle, Dawn Meats claimed that Doyle has been acting "in concert with others and in conspiracy with the Beef Plan Movement" in contempt of an order of the High Court by conducting and/or organising illegal blockades of our client's meat processing plant at Greenhills, Beauparc, Navan, Co Meath (the “Slane Plant”) and at other meat processing plants operated by our client around the country.

Dawn Meats claims the Slane facility had beef carcasses in storage worth over €500,000 that was not being allowed to leave the plant.

A letter seen sent by Dawn Meats legal team to Mr Doyle and seen by the Farming Independent states that if the blockade was not lifted by 8pm, Tuesday 17 September 2019, Dawn Meats reserves the right to hold Doyle personably liable for damages for all losses.

In a further statement on the move, Dawn Meats claimed that in discussions with a Dawn Meats manager on Monday Mr Doyle said he could only have the blockade at Dawn Meat’s plant in Slane lifted if the company increased the base price being paid for beef.

"It said this is in clear contravention of the Kildare St deal agreed over the weekend under the auspices of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine. Negotiations on a base price would be in breach of competition law.”

In a statement on its WhatsApp group last night, the  Beef Plan Movement along with the other farming organisation had set about informing pickets lines of the content of the Irish Beef Sector agreement published by his department.

"Beef plan went about this task in good faith as Beef Plan  believe that everything achieved during the Backweston meetings and more recently in the Ag House meeting last weekend is a good deal for farmers and will give greater transparency into the meat industry. Beef Plan will continue to support the agreement,” the statement read.

However, it said due to a new legal threat received from Dawn Meats against Beef Plan Movement and its directors, the Beef Plan said it is now effectively prohibited from actively trying to get pickets to stand down.

Hugh Doyle was contacted for comment.

