Dairygold announces measures to address drought issues

From its ongoing fodder surveys, Dairygold has identified a potential current shortfall of circa 25pc of winter fodder supplies. In recognition of this and the current prolonged period of drought, the Society has launched a number of key mitigation measures to support farmers at this time.

These measures are designed to mitigate the current grass shortages and also to facilitate the provision of sufficient fodder for the coming winter.

Earlier this year, Dairygold was the first to import fodder to alleviate the hardship for farmers due to the long winter and cold and wet spring which significantly delayed grass growth.