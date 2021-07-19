Dairy leads the way as farm incomes rise 9% amid costs drop

Dairy farms account for only 17pc of the total farm population, but are responsible for half of the total farm income generated.

The gap between the average income levels on dairy and drystock farms continues to grow, with dairy earnings now accounting for 50pc of all farm incomes, but less than 20pc of farmers.

The latest Teagasc National Farm Survey shows that while the average farm income rose last year on all farms except tillage, dairy farm incomes increased by 13pc to an average of €74,236.

The equivalent portion of farm income accruing to cattle farms was 28pc (€653m), although they accounted for 58pc of the total farm population represented. However, when unpaid labour on farms is accounted for, the difference reduces considerably, according to Teagasc.

Some 63pc of dairy farms reported an average family farm income (FFI) of more than €50,000 in 2020 (up from 54pc in 2019), with 25pc of these earning more than €100,000.

On the other hand, over 61pc of cattle-rearing farms earned a farm income of €10,000 or less in 2020, on average, slightly higher than the situation in 2019.

Improvement

The rise in dairy incomes was driven by a number of factors, including generally good grass-growing conditions, increased milk production, a slight improvement in the milk price and a reduction in input expenditure due to lower prices for feed, fertiliser and fuel.

On sheep farms, incomes increased strongly in 2020, up 24pc to €18,383 on average and, in general, sheep farm incomes have been on an upward trajectory in recent years.

Tillage farms last year saw reduced yields with adverse weather resulting in a reduction in the proportion of winter crops sown in favour of spring alternatives.

Although prices generally improved relative to 2019 and there was a decline in input cost expenditure, there was an overall reduction in average gross output of four per cent year-on-year, with FFI on the average tillage farm down one per cent to €32,525 in 2020.

Close to one-quarter of the farms represented in the survey had a farm income of less than €5,000 in 2020 and a further 19pc earned between €5,000 and €10,000, with an additional 31pc reporting an FFI of between €10,000 and €30,000.

So almost three-quarters of Irish farms earned less than €30,000 in 2020, with the remaining earning in excess of this.

Direct payments continue to play a huge part in farm incomes. On average, the total direct payment received per farm in 2020 was €17,850, with the data indicating that market income is less than zero on drystock farms.

Although average direct payments are lowest on cattle-rearing farms at €14,207, the reliance on these payments and their overall contribution to FFI was highest at 157pc in 2020, a slight improvement on 2019, which was the highest on record.

Loss

The average suckler farm, with direct payments of €14,207, spent €5,170 of those direct payments over the course of the year to cover the farm’s operating loss.

Investment on dairy farms accounted for almost half of total investment in 2020, but was down 11pc on 2019 figures.

Across all farm systems, almost two-thirds of farms have no farm-business-related debt, but when farms without debt are excluded from the figures, the average dairy farm debt in 2020 was €112,476.

The average debt on cattle-rearing farms is €25,642, with the equivalent figures on cattle other and sheep farms up 10pc and 11pc to €38,634 and €30,894 respectively. Average debt on tillage farms decreased most dramatically year-on-year (down 28pc) to €43,904.

The majority of farm-related debt was classified as medium to long-term in 2020 (76pc), with a further 16pc relating to hired purchase or leasing, and the remaining eight per cent considered to be short-term debt.

Although only 28pc of cattle-rearing farms reported having debt in 2020, the debt to income ratio of those with borrowings remains relatively high compared to other farm systems, at 3.1.

Dairy farms were more likely to have debt than other farm types, and were also more likely to have higher levels of debt. However, given their comparatively higher income levels, the average debt to income ratio was relatively low at 1.4.