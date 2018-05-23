Dairy income soars as beef and sheep farms survive on support
Third of milk farmers earn €100,000 while other sectors dip to €10,000 or less
The income gap between dairy and other farmers continues to widen with new Teagasc figures showing almost one-third of dairy farmers earned more than €100,000 in 2017.
On the other hand, approximately half of all beef farms earned a farm income of €10,000 or less in 2017.
In the case of sheep farms, average income increased by about €1,000 to €17,000 last year.
The average income on tillage farms also increased from the €31,000 in 2016 to €37,200 in 2017.
The figures were released by Teagasc from preliminary results of its National Farm Survey for 2017, detailing the performance of various farm types and the associated level of farm income.
The survey showed a dramatic increase in income on dairy farms driven by a very substantial jump in the farm price of milk and continuing growth in the volume of milk produced.
The average income on dairy farms is estimated to have increased from just over €52,000 in 2016, to over €86,000 in 2017.
Over 70pc of dairy farms achieved an income in excess of €50,000 in 2017.