The income gap between dairy and other farmers continues to widen with new Teagasc figures showing almost one-third of dairy farmers earned more than €100,000 in 2017.

Dairy income soars as beef and sheep farms survive on support

On the other hand, approximately half of all beef farms earned a farm income of €10,000 or less in 2017.

In the case of sheep farms, average income increased by about €1,000 to €17,000 last year. The average income on tillage farms also increased from the €31,000 in 2016 to €37,200 in 2017.

The figures were released by Teagasc from preliminary results of its National Farm Survey for 2017, detailing the performance of various farm types and the associated level of farm income. The survey showed a dramatic increase in income on dairy farms driven by a very substantial jump in the farm price of milk and continuing growth in the volume of milk produced.