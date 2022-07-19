Dairy farming’s physical demands and poor work-life balance a big turn-off for teens

Teenagers view dairy farming as a physically demanding job with a poor work–life balance without any extra financial reward compared to other careers, a new study on young people’s attitude to the sector has found.

Researchers in Teagasc and UCD surveyed 976 students studying agricultural science from 44 secondary schools and found that participants expressed concerns about environmental sustainability and economic viability of the sector.

They also identified the ageing farming population as making it a less attractive career for young people.

Ninety two per cent of respondents to the survey perceived dairy farming as a physically demanding job, with 89pc saying it required hard or really hard work, while 67pc associated it with a poor work–life balance without any extra financial reward (43.9pc) compared to other careers.

In focus groups on the issue, the researchers found when it came to considering a career in farming, some of the respondents said most parents would be “shocked” if they said they wanted to farm and it appeared to be considered a low-status job.

Meanwhile, many young women said that older people already viewed their interest in jobs relating to agriculture as “strange” and in a somewhat negative light.

However, some of the young men had plans and expectations of attending agricultural college, and some males and females said they might be farmers if they inherit their home farm, but their expectation was for part-time rather than full-time farming. Relative to other job opportunities, they felt farming required harder work for poorer remuneration.

The research also saw adolescents discuss the importance of food security, but voiced concerns about the negative impact of farming on the environment and viewed small-scale farming as more environmentally sustainable but not economically so.

Age structure and late succession were also raised as negatively impacting their view of the sector.

They were asked if they could think of any role model farmers who were creating a positive view of farming — a small number of sportsmen and entrepreneurial farmers (all male) were mentioned.

In their conclusions, the researchers said the study highlighted important lessons for the industry to act on if the next generation are to be attracted to farming careers.

They also said the study demonstrated the valuable contribution that agricultural science at secondary school level is making to agricultural literacy in that adolescents displayed a good knowledge of farming generally, as well as an understanding of some of the challenges facing farmers.

“What emerged from the focus groups in this study is that young people who are studying agricultural science in school are forming their own views about the farming sector, including environmental sustainability, as well as economic viability and a sense that the age structure is too old to make it an attractive career,” concluded the researchers.