Dairy farmers working 52 hours per week

Dairy exhibited a strong performance in terms of social sustainability relative to other farm systems.

On average, dairy farmers work 2,725 hours per year between on and off-farm work, at approximately 52.4 hours per week, according to the latest Teagasc sustainability report.

The results indicate that hours worked by dairy farmers have increased over time, while the opposite trend is observed for other livestock farmers.

Even when time spent working off farm is combined with time spent working on-farm, the labor input of dairy farm operators tends to exceed that of other farm systems.

The 2021 average for cattle farmers was 42.7 hours per week, 40.1 hours for sheep and 42.6 hours per week for tillage.

The report has also shown that, on a three-year rolling average basis, the percentage of farmers at risk of isolation was relatively static across all systems, except for sheep.

The sector tends to be associated with a lower isolation risk, with fewer households having a high age profile.

Only 6% of dairy farmers live alone, with those living alone classified as being at risk of isolation.

For specialist sheep farms, 23% were classified as being at risk of isolation, with this figure having more than doubled since 2018.

A slightly lower figure of 21% of cattle farm operators were classified as being at risk of isolation. Tillage farms tend to generally outperform livestock farms on these social sustainability metrics. Overall, 17% of tillage farms were identified as being at risk of isolation.

Looking at financial metrics, the latest Teagasc report found that 38% of all cattle farm households were considered vulnerable, defined as a non-viable farm business with no off-farm employment.

Meanwhile, over 36% of all sheep farm households were considered vulnerable and 15% of tillage farm households. Just 9% of dairy households were considered vulnerable.

In terms of age profile, all farms experienced an increase between the start and end of the study period. Dairy farms tend to have the lowest age profile across all the farm systems, with just 16% of farms considered in the high profile. Cattle had 40% in the high profile, while sheep had 41% and tillage had 32%.