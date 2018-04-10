'Dairy farmers in massive trouble if there isn't a change in the weather' - Wexford IFA chairman says farmers' mental health is of huge concern
The Chairman of Wexford IFA has said dairy farmers in the county will be in 'massive trouble' if there isn't a significant change in the weather over the coming days and if fodder reserves aren't imported into the county.
Speaking to the Wexford People Newspaper about the matter on Friday, James Kehoe, said that for some people the fodder crisis is becoming a mental health issue.
'The situation is that serious for many people,' he said.
'I have had numerous calls over the last two days and while some people are asking about fodder sources, for others it's more a matter that they just need to talk to someone,' he added.
'There are a lot of mental health issues going on now and people are under extreme pressure.'
While imports of fodder into the country began last week all of that was destined to go outside of Wexford and Mr Kehoe said that in many cases farmers here are without silage and straw and there are cattle in their yards looking for food.
'Feed is so hard to source at the moment and people who do have it want to hang on to it in case they run out.'
On Thursday night he attended an IFA meeting in Carlow during which the issue was discussed in detail.