Dairy farmer left 'shocked' and 'sickened' after heifers die from lead poisoning

A DAIRY farmer has been left ‘shocked’ and ‘sickened’ after five of his heifers died in just six days due to severe lead poisoning that they picked up on commonage land in Mayo.

The farmer, who wishes to remain anonymous, said his herd was grazing on land in the Dererin area of Ballintubber when they were poisoned, and that he was completely unaware of that they had been poisoned due to how quickly the animals died.

“The commanage is sectioned off with electric fencing wire, and on the Wednesday [June 27 last] I found one heifer in a bog hole. “It wasn’t stuck or anything, but it was frothing at the mouth, didn’t look in great shape and died within a few hours.

“I rang the vet, and he thought maybe the heifer had been in the trench for too long because it was such a hot day. On Saturday then I found another one in a trench, frothing at the mouth, and even though she got an injection, she was dead the following day. “Before the vets came out on Sunday to do a postmortem, a third one was wandering around, and when he [the vet] went to treat her, she was in a trench and had died.”