Dairy debt on the rise but borrowings still far lower than global competitors

Debt levels on Danish dairy farms are estimated at around €17,000/cow, and €10,000/cow in Holland; the figure for Ireland is close to €1,000/cow Expand

Declan O'Brien

Debt levels on Irish dairy farms remain among the lowest globally, despite the massive expansion the sector has seen over the last decade.

Figures compiled by the International Farm Comparisons Network (IFCN) and Teagasc show that while debt levels on Danish dairy farms are estimated at around €17,000/cow, and €10,000/cow in Holland, the figure for Ireland is close to €1,000/cow. In New Zealand, the figure is around €6,000/cow.

Debt levels per cow in different countries Expand

