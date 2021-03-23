Dairy calf exports back almost 30pc on 2019 level

33,952 calves have been exported from Ireland as of the week ending March 14, 2021

Dairy calf exports have decreased by almost 30pc on 2019 levels, as live exporters report a sluggish start in key EU markets.

The latest figures (week ending March 14) show that 33,952 calves have been exported to date — down from 36,197 to the same period in 2020; and back from 47,354 on 2019. Although this figure includes both beef- and dairy-sired calves, the largest proportion are male dairy calves.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture confirmed that 12,744 dairy male calves under six months have been slaughtered at approved premises in Ireland this year to the week ending March 10.

Bord Bia manager of livestock and sheepmeat Seamus McMenamin said that while there has been demand for Irish calves on the continent, trade to the Netherlands has gotten off to “a relatively slow start”.

“Weather-related disruption to ferry sailings and weaker calf prices on the continent have contributed to this trend, but with the recent improvement in weather the trade is expected to pick up significantly in the coming weeks.”

The Spanish trade for calves is performing “very well” with exports up 39pc to 15,079 head for 2021 (compared to 16,175 in 2019).

Small numbers of Irish calves have been exported to Northern Ireland, Poland, Belgium, France and Italy too.

“There is demand, but at much more competitive prices than in previous years,” said Mr McMenamin.

“Prices vary by market, calf type and calf quality. Prices for good-quality Friesian bull calves are in the region of €90-100, while beef-sired animals are securing higher prices.

“Increased volumes of veal in cold storage in key markets and continuing EU foodservice closures are continuing to have a negative impact on the veal trade.”

Calving pattern

John Hallisey – of JH Livestock Exports Ltd – warned that the closure of the Italian restaurant market due to a fourth Covid lockdown will have a significant impact. However, he also pointed to problems on the home front.

“The Dutch are cautious about buying calves; price is improving a bit because the supply in Germany is decreasing.

“But the problem at the beginning of the season is supply and demand. The Dutch are getting over supplied with calves because of the six week calving pattern that Teagasc is advising.

“There needs to be a bigger spread because all these Friesian bulls coming for the veal market are landing at the same time – when there is already massive supply in the German market.

“And now when the German market is starting to dry up and Friesian bulls are wanted, the Friesian bulls are also starting to dry up here at home,” he said.

Other live exporters warned of “unsustainable costs” mounting on shipping yards due to difficulties in the system including: changes to farmer protocols on TB testing calves; issues regarding the number of permitted movements; plus concern over the high volume of Jersey bull calves that remain in the mix.

Another exporter said: “Last year, where we were getting €100-€145 for a calf, this year we’re getting €100 for that calf – yet our costs are still the same.

“We’re trying to provide markets for Irish farmers to keep the quantity going, but we can only give so much, there is no point in us losing money.

“There’s a world of Jersey calves still around because on milk they’re getting 46c/L for the solids. The by-product is the calf – my customer doesn’t want him, but the farmer won’t sell me his four Friesians, unless I buy the five Jerseys he has too.

“It’s absolutely not sustainable for exporters to stay in the calf business. It’s going to be a quiet year, we’re tight on good quality calves already.”

When asked if the Department intends to align changes in TB calf testing protocols for exporters in line with the current 120 day exemption for internal trade a spokesperson said:

"The period during which calves can be traded within Ireland without a TB test, normally 42 days, was temporarily extended to 120 days in order to prevent the transmission of Covid-19 in circumstances where it would be difficult to maintain social distancing while TB testing calves.

"Calves between 42 and 120 days of age should be TB tested only where both the farmer and the vet are satisfied that social distancing can be adhered to.

"This exemption does not apply to reactor retests, nor to the requirements for TB testing for export. Where a calf aged under 120 days is intended for export, the requirement for a 30 day pre-export TB test remains in place for calves >42 days of age.

"There are currently no plans to apply this 120-day exemption to calves for export / intra-community trade, or to introduce any new restrictions on the movement of calves off farm after 10 days.”

Mart trade in ‘full flight’

Despite the reported challenges, shipper activity was said to be “very strong” at Killmallock Mart last week where 1,150 calves were on offer over two online sales.

Denis Kirby said: “It was the strongest week for shippers so far, they gave anything from €40-€130 for Friesian bulls.

“The farmer trade in Friesian calves is flying too, they made up to €220-€230. It’s a stronger, older calf and the farmer is falling into the bid.”

Shippers were in “full flight” at Bandon Mart last week too where 1,450 calves were on offer. Export type calves sold from €40-€90/hd.

General manager Jonathan O’Sullivan said: “Shippers are actually getting anxious for calves because Friesians are starting to get scarce. It’s very free flowing at the moment, there is a want for calves. There is more farmer activity than other years too.”

Meanwhile, according to the ICBF database, total calf birth registrations for 2021 to date are an estimated 1.1m – up around 5pc on 2020 levels.

