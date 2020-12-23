DAFM and Chinese officials liaise on reopening beef trade

The Department of Agriculture and the Embassy of Ireland in Beijing are liaising with Chinese authorities on the resumption of market access for Irish beef, the Farming Independent can confirm.

The development follows mounting pressure from Meat Industry Ireland (MII) for the Government to intervene in “a diplomatic effort” to secure the reopening of the Chinese market for Irish beef, as Brexit looms large over the sector.

Trade to the Chinese market has been blocked for over six months due to a single Atypical case of BSE detected as part of ongoing surveillance.

In a statement a Department spokesperson said: “The Department and the Embassy of Ireland in Beijing are liaising with relevant Chinese officials on this issue.

“The decision to resume trade is a matter for the Chinese authorities.”

Speaking on the exclusion of Irish beef from the Chinese market MII senior director Cormac Healy told this publication that the matter had been "elevated to the highest political level".

Pointing out that Irish beef had been suspended from the Chinese market since mid-May, Mr Healy said the matter should have been addressed by now.

"This issue was raised at the Beef Taskforce last week. This is a critical matter and will be even more so in the New Year. Every effort at the highest political level must be pursued to seek a resolution," he said.

Brexit

An estimated 12,000t of Irish beef was exported to China in 2019, to date just under 7,000t of Irish beef has been exported to China in 2020.

Despite significant efforts to maximise the number of Irish beef processing plants eligible to export to China last year, MII has warned that the ongoing suspension of trade has hampered the development of the market for Irish beef at this critical early stage.

Although diversification of the market portfolio for Irish beef is considered critical in the face of major Brexit uncertainty, it has also emerged that less than 10pc of Ireland’s beef market share to the UK has been diverted to alternative markets over the last five years.

In response to questions on the matter from independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice at the latest Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture meeting, Bord Bia meat, food and beverages director Padraig Brennan said:

“If you go back to 2015 roughly about 53pc in volume terms of all of our beef exports would have gone to the UK market.

“This year we are on track to be 45/46pc of our beef volumes going to the UK,” he said.

Mr Brennan went on to outline the reasons why there has been a shift of just 8/9pc from the UK market to other markets for Irish beef.

“The UK market is still one of the highest paying markets that we have for Irish beef, so in terms of getting the best possible return the UK is really, really important to us - that’s why we still have around 250,000t of Irish beef going to that market.

“At the same time, we have grown volumes to the German market, the Italian market, the Scandinavian market, Switzerland, so there has been some progress made.

“But I suppose at any time the question is can we get a better return in a different market over and above the UK? In some cases the answer to that has been ‘yes’, in other cases it hasn’t been.”

Mince

Furthermore, in terms of the market leader for Irish beef in the UK market currently, Mr Brennan outlined that more than 50pc of beef now sold through supermarkets in the UK is minced.

“That’s what the market is looking for - that doesn’t mean the market doesn’t return a relatively good price for that product.

“Our steak cuts are going to the likes of the German market or the Italian market, so it’s about different parts of the animal going to different markets,” he said.

Online Editors