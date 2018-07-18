Dad's safety plea a year after son's skull was fractured on farm

A Co Down man has relived the horrifying moment his young son suffered a serious head injury after becoming trapped against a wall in a farming accident involving a tractor.

Conor McMullan sustained a fractured skill in the accident at his uncle's farm in Castlewellan last July.

He had been attempting to unhook a piece of equipment from the back of a tractor when it reversed, pinning him against a wall. Such was the severity of Conor's injury he was the first casualty to be taken to hospital in the Air Ambulance, which was tasked to the scene during a test flight just days before it was due to officially launch.

The schoolboy, aged 11, was flown to Belfast in just eight minutes where he was initially taken to Musgrave Park Hospital before later being transferred to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children. Speaking yesterday ahead of next week's first anniversary of the accident, dad John said what happened to his son was "every parent's worst nightmare", but it was one that thankfully had a happy outcome.