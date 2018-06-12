Dad-of-four who died in farm accident named

While the authorities have not officially confirmed the farmer’s identity, he was named locally as father-of-four Gerry Collins, who lived on Aghalurcher Road, just outside Lisnaskea.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Arlene Foster sent her condolences to the Collins family last night.

“This is a horrific and very tragic accident and I wish to extend my sympathies to the family of the man killed as a result,” the former First Minister said.

“Sadly, another farming family has been plunged into grief and they are very much in our thoughts at this devastating time.