Dad-of-four who died in farm accident named

David Young

A community has been plunged into mourning after a man died in an accident on a Fermanagh farm yesterday.

While the authorities have not officially confirmed the farmer’s identity, he was named locally as father-of-four Gerry Collins, who lived on Aghalurcher Road, just outside Lisnaskea.

It’s believed Mr Collins was in his early 50s.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Arlene Foster sent her condolences to the Collins family last night.

“This is a horrific and very tragic accident and I wish to extend my sympathies to the family of the man killed as a result,” the former First Minister said.

“Sadly, another farming family has been plunged into grief and they are very much in our thoughts at this devastating time.

“This is a very busy period for our farmers.

“However, one death on a farm is one too many and this incident has brought into focus the grim dangers that can exist while working with farm machinery.”

Garbhan McPhillips, a local SDLP councillor, told the Belfast Telegraph: “The whole community is in quite a bit of shock. It’s an awful day.

“Farming is a very dangerous business and I would urge every farmer to take extra care while going about their duties on the farm.”

Mr McPhillips sent his condolences to the Collins family circle.

Sinn Fein councillor Thomas O’Reilly said: “This is a dreadful news for the very tight-knit local community, and my thoughts go out to Mr Collins’ family at this very sad time. There’s always a rush on to get farm work done during the good weather, and accidents can happen.”

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive said it was aware of the fatal incident, and had sent inspectors to investigate the cause of the man’s death.

DUP councillor Paul Robinson said the local farming community had been stunned by the news. “Everybody knows everybody in the farming community,” Mr Robinson said.

“I want to send my sympathy to the whole Collins family. We’re all just stunned.”

UUP councillor Victor Warrington added: “This is another awful tragedy.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the Collins family as they come to terms with their dreadful loss.”

Police confirmed they attended the scene of “the sudden death of a male” at a farm near Lisnaskea yesterday.

They have not released any details about the fatal incident.

Both the Ambulance Service and Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.


