Dad-of-four who died in farm accident named
A community has been plunged into mourning after a man died in an accident on a Fermanagh farm yesterday.
While the authorities have not officially confirmed the farmer’s identity, he was named locally as father-of-four Gerry Collins, who lived on Aghalurcher Road, just outside Lisnaskea.
It’s believed Mr Collins was in his early 50s.
Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Arlene Foster sent her condolences to the Collins family last night.
“This is a horrific and very tragic accident and I wish to extend my sympathies to the family of the man killed as a result,” the former First Minister said.
“Sadly, another farming family has been plunged into grief and they are very much in our thoughts at this devastating time.
“This is a very busy period for our farmers.
“However, one death on a farm is one too many and this incident has brought into focus the grim dangers that can exist while working with farm machinery.”