A father and son are recovering in Altnagelvin Hospital after being overcome by slurry fumes at a shed on their farm near Claudy in Co Derry.

A father and son are recovering in Altnagelvin Hospital after being overcome by slurry fumes at a shed on their farm near Claudy in Co Derry.

Dad and son lucky to be alive following farm slurry fumes accident

The men were mixing hen slurry at the Hazlett family farm on Ballyhanedin Road when they were overcome by the fumes shortly before 4pm on Saturday.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, three ambulances and fire crews attended the scene. The two were airlifted to Altnagelvin, where their conditions are described as “stable”. Sinn Fein councillor Sean McGlinchey said the farming community in the area was “shocked but relieved that we are not coping with two fatalities”.

“They were mixing the hen slurry and they were overcome with the fumes,” he said. “From what I hear from the neighbours, the son was mixing the slurry in the shed and was overcome with the fumes and the father went in to pull him out.