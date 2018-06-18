Farm Ireland
Dad and son lucky to be alive following farm slurry fumes accident

Emergency services at the scene on the Ballyhanedin Road near Claudy Co Derry
Emergency services at the scene on the Ballyhanedin Road near Claudy Co Derry

Leona O'Neill

A father and son are recovering in Altnagelvin Hospital after being overcome by slurry fumes at a shed on their farm near Claudy in Co Derry.

The men were mixing hen slurry at the Hazlett family farm on Ballyhanedin Road when they were overcome by the fumes shortly before 4pm on Saturday.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, three ambulances and fire crews attended the scene.

The two were airlifted to Altnagelvin, where their conditions are described as “stable”. Sinn Fein councillor Sean McGlinchey said the farming community in the area was “shocked but relieved that we are not coping with two fatalities”.

“They were mixing the hen slurry and they were overcome with the fumes,” he said.

“From what I hear from the neighbours, the son was mixing the slurry in the shed and was overcome with the fumes and the father went in to pull him out.

Luckily enough, the emergency services were on the scene very quickly.

“The farming community is totally shocked and stunned by the whole thing. There is a lot of information and details these last few years about these type of incidents, so it is a shock that it has happened again.

“We are very lucky that we are not looking at two deaths today.

“We are just so thankful that the emergency services were here so quickly, especially with the helicopter to take them to Altnagelvin. That was a lifesaver.”

John McPoland of the NI Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance Service got the call at 3.45pm following reports of two men involved in a slurry incident on the Ballyhanedin Road in Claudy.

“Two accident and emergency vehicles, one ambulance officer and the charity air ambulance were also tasked to the scene.

“After initial assessment and treatment at the scene, two male patients were taken to Altnagelvin Hospital.”

The PSNI said: “Two men, one aged in his 40s and the other in his 70s, were taken to hospital for treatment. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.”

Belfast Telegraph

