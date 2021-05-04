Farming

Cutting national herd would lead to rise in global GHG emissions - top US scientist  

Environmental coalition calls for ‘compensatory’ measures to ‘incentivise’ herd reduction in alternative 2030 agri-food strategy

Professor Frank Mitloehner speaking at an event in Dublin last year. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke Expand

Claire Mc Cormack

Cutting Ireland’s cattle herd to reduce the sector’s carbon footprint would “likely lead” to a rise in global greenhouse gas emissions, a US scientist has told a conference on climate action in agriculture.

Professor Frank Mitloehner from the University of California, Davis, told the Alltech Ireland Environmental Forum that “carbon leakage” would occur if such action was taken as export demand for Irish dairy and beef would transfer to “other countries that are simply less efficient”.

