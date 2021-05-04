Cutting Ireland’s cattle herd to reduce the sector’s carbon footprint would “likely lead” to a rise in global greenhouse gas emissions, a US scientist has told a conference on climate action in agriculture.

Professor Frank Mitloehner from the University of California, Davis, told the Alltech Ireland Environmental Forum that “carbon leakage” would occur if such action was taken as export demand for Irish dairy and beef would transfer to “other countries that are simply less efficient”.

However, the professor also warned of the consequential “risks” of growing the Irish dairy herd stating that “if you increase emissions of methane, then you increase warming and pretty drastically so…you have to watch that”.

He told the online event: “If you were to stop producing with your animals in Ireland, what would happen is, the demand that used to be there will still be there and someone else will pick it up.

“Emissions will not go down, but likely go up because many other countries are simply less efficient. That’s particularly true for Ireland.

“You have five million people, but you are producing the equivalent amount of food for 50 million people.

“You are exporting to 180 countries throughout the world, and what’s really unfair is that for agriculture the location where food is produced, not where it’s consumed, is burdened with the environmental footprint.

“When it comes to fossil fuels, the same is not true. Countries are not blamed for producing fossil fuels, the countries where that fossil fuel is burned, they are being blamed.

“For food production the place where the food is produced is used in the counting and that’s why Ireland has such a big carbon footprint associated with its agricultural production.

“But if someone was to say reduce your cattle herd in order to reduce your carbon footprint leakage would occur – while you would produce less, the demand would be picked up by somebody else, for example, Germany.”

Environmental coalition’s alternative strategy

The professor’s assessment comes as the Environmental Pillar, the Stop Climate Chaos Coalition, and the Sustainable Water Network has published a 64-page alternative strategy for Irish agricultural policy over the next decade.

To reduce emissions, it recommends a 7pc annual reduction in methane to be achieved by regulatory, voluntary and combined measures “to limit and reverse” recent dairy expansion – including compensatory measures “to incentivise herd reductions”.

To halt and reverse water quality decline, it says “risk assessments” should be introduced on all intensive farms (greater than 130kg livestock manure nitrogen/ha) in sensitive catchment areas. If necessary, it adds that sub-catchment areas “must be zoned ineligible for certain stocking rates”.

To protect and restore peatlands and woodlands on farms, it recommends ceasing the drainage of wetlands and peaty soils, and to “end all” peat extraction; while to reduce ammonia emissions it suggests enforcement measures and funding for farm abatement schemes.

To achieve EU targets to protect 30pc of land area for biodiversity and strictly protect 10pc, it recommends “scaling up” locally adapted and financially attractive results-based agri-environment payment schemes and that Government should assess the potential for “ecological rewilding at farm, catchment and landscape level”.

And to “contribute to public health and sustainable consumption” the group suggests national food policy should incentivise and support “a greater dietary intake of organic produce and plant-based foods that are sustainably produced”.

The report states: “Agriculture is by far the most significant pressure on Ireland’s nature, water and air, and greenhouse gas emissions. There has been a long-standing failure to align the sector with Ireland’s obligations under environmental law.

"Current policies that prioritise a productivist model of agriculture (ie focused on specialisation and intensification) lock farmers into an unsustainable commodity-driven food production system which leaves them economically vulnerable.

"These policies have also undermined Ireland’s international reputation on food security.

"The recommendations presented in this report reflect the priorities of Ireland’s largest environmental coalitions for a new vision for agriculture and food production. These recommendations provide a strong mandate for an end to a business-as-usual approach to agricultural policy.”