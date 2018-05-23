CSO Farm Structure Survey: Everything you need to know about Irish farming

Number of farm animals in Ireland There were 7.2 million cattle in 2016, including 1.4 million dairy cows. There was a total of 5.1 million sheep, 1.6 million pigs, and almost 11.1 million poultry on Irish farms in 2016. Since 2013 there were increases in the total number of cattle (+4.6pc), sheep (+4.0pc) and pigs (+3.4pc). The total number of poultry in the country increased by 9.1pc.

Specialist Beef Production was the most common type of farming in Ireland, with over 72,400 farms engaged in this activity. There were 16,700 Specialist Dairy Farms.

Cattle ◾There was a total of 7.2 million cattle on 109,400 farms in Ireland, giving an average herd size of 66 cattle.

◾Over 60% of the cattle were located on 52,000 farms in the SE region, where the average herd size was 87 cattle. ◾Farms located in the BMW region had a smaller average herd size of 47 cattle.

◾There were 1.4 million Dairy cows, of which almost 80% were in the SE region. Sheep ◾There was a total of 5.1 million sheep in Ireland in 2016 held on 36,800 farms, an average flock size of 140 sheep per farm.

◾While the overall number of sheep in the SE region (2.3 million) was less than in the BMW region (2.9 million), the average flock size was over 50% larger, 182 sheep compared to 118 sheep. ◾The highest number of sheep was in the West with just over 1.4 million, representing more than one quarter of the total national flock (27.3%). Pigs and Poultry ◾In 2016 there were 1.6 million pigs on 1,300 farms in Ireland, an average of 1,234 pigs per farm.

◾Almost one third of all pigs (481,900) were located in the Border region. ◾The largest average number of pigs per farm was in the Midlands (2,833). ◾There was over 11 million poultry in Ireland in 2016, the vast majority of which (71.6%), were in the BMW region. Average flock size in the BMW (1,760 birds per farm) was over double that in the SE region (681 birds per farm), with a particular concentration in the Border region (4,720 birds per farm).

◾Both pig and poultry farming continued to be an intensive activity carried out by a small number of specialised producers. Output on farms The average Standard Output per farm surged 29pc over the period 2013 to 2016 to €45,945. Three out of every ten farms had a Standard Output of less than €8,000, while one in five had a Standard Output of €50,000 or more. Land use There was almost 4.9 million hectares of Agricultural Area Used (AAU) in 2016. Almost 4.1 million of this was grassland.

One third of farms had land which was rented in, amounting to a total of 830,500 hectares. About 20,000 rented more than half the land they farmed and 5,700 farms rented all of the land they farmed. Almost 4.1 million hectares was Grassland, with the remaining composed of Cereals (280,400), Other Crops, Fruit and Horticulture (71,100 hectares) and Rough Grazing (16,300 hectares).

Two thirds (280,000 hectares) of the total commonage was located in the BMW region. The South East region contained just over 80pc of the total land devoted to cereals.

