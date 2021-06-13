Farming

Cruel facts of Kanturk tragedy to be laid bare at July inquest

Reasons a father and son resorted to murder may never be established

Anne O'Sullivan's casket being carried from the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Kanturk after her funeral in April. Photo: Michael MacSweeney / Provision
Anne O’Sullivan’s casket being carried from the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Kanturk after her funeral in April. Photo: Michael MacSweeney / Provision

Maeve Sheehan

The inquest into a murder and double suicide that all but wiped out a family in Kanturk will open on July 7 with a small number of witnesses .

Tadg O’Sullivan and his son Diarmuid shot dead elder son Mark then took their own lives at the family home in Assolas, outside Castlemagner, last October.

The only survivor of the tragedy, Anne O’Sullivan, died of cancer in April, having been spared by her husband and younger son “as punishment” to live with the pain of losing her family, gardaí believe.

