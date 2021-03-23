Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Criminal gangs preying on rural elderly with Covid vaccination and financial scams

And demand for ‘Meals on Wheels’ service has doubled as isolation reaches ‘frightening’ levels

Stock picture Expand

Close

Stock picture

Stock picture

Stock picture

Claire Mc Cormack

HIDDEN “elder abuse scams” linked to Covid-19 are being targeted at isolated farming communities, Muintir na Tíre has warned.

And as the lockdown continues, rural organisations say the impact of loneliness and financial worries is increasing.

Meanwhile, Irish Rural Link says demand for its ‘Meals on Wheels’ service has more than doubled since last summer.

Most Watched

Privacy