Criminal gangs preying on rural elderly with Covid vaccination and financial scams

HIDDEN “elder abuse scams” linked to Covid-19 are being targeted at isolated farming communities, Muintir na Tíre has warned.

And as the lockdown continues, rural organisations say the impact of loneliness and financial worries is increasing.

Meanwhile, Irish Rural Link says demand for its ‘Meals on Wheels’ service has more than doubled since last summer.

Niall Garvey, Muintir na Tire CEO, said the “hidden” issues being raised by rural alert groups are “isolation and elder abuse”.

“Isolation is huge, it has really come to the fore,” he told the Farming

Independent. “It wasn’t there at the start [of the pandemic] because people had visitation from neighbours — that has died away to a large extent now.

“People are short of human company; they need a voice to talk to even just for a minute or two.” He highlighted reports of scams via text and email that are being targeted at elderly people.

“People are getting a message to say ‘your vaccination is due — please call this number and have your details ready’.

“It’s widespread; I’ve seen copies of texts. It’s very easy to disguise messages and make them look reasonable — some are branded and very sophisticated. The Gardaí are issuing warnings on it too.”

Bank closures

Muintir na Tire will host a series of webinars on the issue over the coming weeks. It will also launch a new ‘community befriending partnership’ with ALONE Ireland to address elder isolation concerns.

Financial concerns have also been compounded by the looming closure of Ulster Bank and Bank of Ireland branches, warned Mr Garvey. “We thought we had seen an end to the hoarding of cash under the mattress, but it seems to be making a bit of a comeback.”

Seamus Boland of Irish Rural Link said isolation has reached “frightening” levels, particularly in Galway, Offaly, Tipperary, Kerry and Wexford.

“People are worried about their future in terms of what will happen them from a care perspective — we really need to focus on care in the home at a wider scale,” said Mr Boland. “Our Meals on Wheels network has been inundated. Our numbers have jumped from 80,000 annually to 170,000 meals since last July — that’s a conservative figure.

“A lot of farmers, especially bachelors who do not have the cooking ability, have really been caught out and they are looking for help. “It’s also retired couples who may not be as mobile as they were; plus single parents with youngsters and those coping with disability.

“Frankly solutions need to be found here now; we have to think differently about how we tackle this challenge.”

He said Irish Rural Link is in talks with the HSE on formalising the co-ordination of its meals on wheels service.