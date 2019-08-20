The Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed will today attend a third session of the beef talks in a bid to seal an agreement on a number of outstanding issues

Creed to join beef talks as farmers and factories deadlocked on key issues

It comes as no agreement was reached yesterday over the 30-month age limit for cattle and movement rules which have become a key demands of farm orgaisations.

The meeting is scheduled to resume with Minister Creed in Backweston at 10am tomorrow morning.

At yesterdays talks it was agreed Bord Bia will develop a beef market price index model.

It was also agreed that an independent grocery regulator is required.

DAFM agreed to introduce an appeal system for carcase classification in meat plants where there is manual grading only.

On insurance charges at the factories, Meat Industry Ireland confirmed that farmers can opt out of paying.

On the QPS (Quality Payment System) it was agreed Teagasc will review the price differentials on the grid in the short term and undertake a full review in the longer term.

It was also agreed on the need for greater transparency along the beef supply chain. An independent study of price composition along the supply chain will be commissioned by DAFM.

On CAP, it was agreed on the need for a fully funded CAP and to protect its share of the EU Budget, and ensure that the current level of direct payments to Irish beef farmers is protected.

Online Editors