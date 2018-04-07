Creed may not control the weather, but he should pay better attention to it

FarmIreland.ie

Michael Creed may not control the weather, but he might be best advised to pay better attention to it.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/news/farming-news/creed-may-not-control-the-weather-but-he-should-pay-better-attention-to-it-36783773.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36777686.ece/5ad13/AUTOCROP/h342/ii%20first%20fodder%20cork2.jpg