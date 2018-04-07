Creed may not control the weather, but he should pay better attention to it
Minister must know farmers had predicted the fodder crisis in November and backed it up with cold, hard facts
Michael Creed may not control the weather, but he might be best advised to pay better attention to it.
While farmers are said to have an obsession with the climate and the variables in our atmosphere, few are as qualified to comment on it Desmond McHugh.
Desmond is a farmer in Co Leitrim. He doubles up managing the family farm with operating a Met Éireann climatology station.
There are 400 similar stations dotted across the country used to monitor temperatures and rainfall.
It is tough work and those manning the stations must be disciplined and vigilant to make sure they record accurate readings daily.
Each person manning a station records the figures and then sends the data to Met Éireann headquarters every month to be analysed.
However, the process means these people can spot trends and go through their own records to observe weather patterns and make judgments on how our weather has been.
They also feed in to State bodies and organisations that play a role in people’s everyday lives.