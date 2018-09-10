Creed: 'Greater efforts are required to achieve TB eradication by 2030'

He made the comments after of the first meeting TB Stakeholder Forum which took place last week.

Creed said the Forum represents a prime example of a new approach to animal health initiatives which reflect the principles outlined in the National Farmed Animal Health Strategy.

Reflecting on the first meeting of the Forum, the Minister stated that the Bovine TB Eradication Programme is an example of a shared animal health programme where progress and improvement is to the benefit of all related stakeholders.

"Thanks to the efforts of all stakeholders, bovine TB levels have reduced significantly in recent years. While herd incidence stood at 8% in 2000, it was under 3.5% in 2017.