Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 26 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Creed extends fodder transport support measures

A relieved Banteer farmer, Eddie Taaffe, collects two bales of food for his 200 cattle at the Dairygold Branch in Millstreet where food was distributed to local farmers for their cattle which had been shipped in from the UK due to the shortage crisis after recent inclement weather. Picture: John Delea
A relieved Banteer farmer, Eddie Taaffe, collects two bales of food for his 200 cattle at the Dairygold Branch in Millstreet where food was distributed to local farmers for their cattle which had been shipped in from the UK due to the shortage crisis after recent inclement weather. Picture: John Delea
Fodder being unloaded at the Port of Cork after the last crisis in 2013

Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine Michael Creed has announced that he has extended the duration of both the Fodder Import and Fodder Transport support measures for an additional week.

These measures which were scheduled to conclude on Monday April 30 will now run until Monday May 7.

The Minister said ''While the weather has improved and grass growth continues to improve significantly, there are farmers in some parts of the country who still need to locate fodder for their animals.

"Having reviewed the situation and listened to the views of members of the representative fodder group I established in March, I have decided that extending the closing date for the two measures for one further week is appropriate”.

Minsiter Creed said demand for fodder has reduced significantly. However, he said there remain some areas where land is not yet sufficiently dry to graze livestock and there is still a short term demand for fodder.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Agriculture and Food Charlie McConalogue said that Minister Creed must honour the passing of the Fianna Fáil Private Members Business motion on the fodder crisis in the Dáil last week.

“Minister Creed must immediately bring forward the proposals outlined in this motion that the Dáil voted for.

“These include the introduction of a hardship fund, a meal voucher scheme, the delivery of outstanding 2017 payments and low cost loans.

“The minister has taken a hands off approach to the crisis as it escalated over the last 6 months.  Despite the calls of Farming Organisations and the passing of a Dáil motion on the issue, he continues to refuse to listen to the difficulties being experienced by the farming community and to support them appropriately. 

“The time for dithering is over. The Minister and Government must act swiftly as laid out in the Dáil motion,” he said.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Images: Tipperary Fire and Rescue

Carrick-on-Suir mart faces costly rebuild
Damien Rice from Castlewellan in Co Down , who has a wind turbine at the back of his home. Photo Pacemaker Press

'It’s made my life hell': Neighbour on a mission to get farmer's wind...
Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom

Farmers urged to talk to allay depression fears
(stock photo)

Father (70s) dies after incident involving tractor and trailer
(stock image)

Dumping of carcasses at famous beauty spot mentioned in Lonely Planet...
Pothole in east Cork

Tourist hotspots the winners in €10m plan to repair private boreens
Fodder being unloaded at the Port of Cork after the last crisis in 2013

Teagasc concede significant changes to advisory programme required in the...


Top Stories

Darragh McCullough eats, sleeps and lives farming. Photo: David Conachy

Darragh McCullough: Recruiting labour from outside the EU will only weaken...
Like father, like son: Ivo Hermanussen runs the 200 pedigree herd of Barendonk Holsteins in partnership with his father Jan near Beers in Holland

Meet these Dutch farmers paying their own way to find innovative ways...
Now is the perfect time to get on top of your flocks health

Top vet's eight essential tips to keep your sheep and lambs right this season
Mary McEvoy. Photo: Frank McGrath.

Mary McEvoy: Exploiting farmers who are in crisis is a moral issue - this...
Ireland's European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Picture: Fergal Phillips

€22m in EU funding for research project looking at turning dairy by-products...
A stock image of lambs playing in a field

Opinion: We need to plan differently and learn from a dire winter
Michael Fitzmaurice Photo: Tom Burke

Pay the 'Forgotten Farmers' or risk losing them forever - TD