Creed extends fodder transport support measures

"Having reviewed the situation and listened to the views of members of the representative fodder group I established in March, I have decided that extending the closing date for the two measures for one further week is appropriate”.

The Minister said ''While the weather has improved and grass growth continues to improve significantly, there are farmers in some parts of the country who still need to locate fodder for their animals.

Minsiter Creed said demand for fodder has reduced significantly. However, he said there remain some areas where land is not yet sufficiently dry to graze livestock and there is still a short term demand for fodder.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Agriculture and Food Charlie McConalogue said that Minister Creed must honour the passing of the Fianna Fáil Private Members Business motion on the fodder crisis in the Dáil last week.



“Minister Creed must immediately bring forward the proposals outlined in this motion that the Dáil voted for.



“These include the introduction of a hardship fund, a meal voucher scheme, the delivery of outstanding 2017 payments and low cost loans.



“The minister has taken a hands off approach to the crisis as it escalated over the last 6 months. Despite the calls of Farming Organisations and the passing of a Dáil motion on the issue, he continues to refuse to listen to the difficulties being experienced by the farming community and to support them appropriately.



“The time for dithering is over. The Minister and Government must act swiftly as laid out in the Dáil motion,” he said.