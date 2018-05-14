Creed examining options for future farm payments system
A lot of modelling must be done to ensure the right decision is made in regard to the future funding of the Common Agricultural Policy, Agriculture Minister Michael Creed told the Dáil last week.
Speaking during Question Time, he told Sinn Féin's Spokesman Martin Kenny the framework for the next CAP is set out in the European Commission's paper
The Future of Food and Farming, which was published in November 2017. "It is critically important that the CAP of the future serves all citizens of the European Union," he said.
"It must support family farms and underpin the production of food to the highest standards of quality and safety. It will also be required to contribute to environmental sustainability and the development of rural areas."
In order to ensure that he had heard the views of Irish citizens on the future of CAP, in January of this year, he said launched a public consultation process which included a series of public meetings as well as an opportunity to make written submissions.
"I am aware of the various potential options for the future distribution of CAP payments, including consideration of a flat-rate payment system," he said. "In that regard, officials from my Department are currently assessing all possibilities around the effective targeting of direct payments in the context of CAP post 2020."
"We are all interested stakeholders when it comes to our future food supply and the protection of our environment," he added.
"With that in mind, my officials and I will continue to engage with the European Commission and other member states regarding the future CAP framework."