Creed calls on insurance companies to step up after snowstorm

Farmers who suffered significant damage to polytunnels due to Storm Emma may be able to avail of a capital grants scheme to help ease losses.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed said the harsh weather conditions had left a trail of destruction and the Department of Agriculture was focused both on the horticulture sector and damage to farm sheds.

However, the minister stressed he expected insurance companies to step up and pay out on claims, with farmers facing significant costs from the collapse of sheds, greenhouses shattered, polytunnels torn, burst water pipes, animal losses and damaged milking parlours. Mr Creed pointed out the first port of call for farmers with collapsed sheds should be their insurer. However, he said the TAMS II capital grants scheme would prioritise those regions worst affected where there were applications for planning for new sheds.

“There are insurable and uninsurable losses and damage particularly in the areas of polytunnels for example and my Department is considering reopening a capital grants scheme that we have had to help these people get back on their feet,” he said, adding glasshouses were an insurable loss. “I’m not going to step into the breach where insurance companies should be paying out,” he told Newstalk radio.