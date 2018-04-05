Creed announces details of fodder import scheme and eases GLAS rules

The Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine, Michael Creed has announced that he has allocated €1.5 million towards the introduction of a Fodder Import Support measure.

This measure is being introduced with immediate effect to reduce the cost to farmers of imported forage (hay, silage, haylage etc.) from outside the island of Ireland.

The measure will operate through the dairy Co-operatives. It will cover forage imported by the co-ops from 05th April 2018 to 30th April 2018 and will be subject to EU State Aid (de-minimis) rules. Support under the measure will substantially reduce the cost to farmers of imported fodder by approximately one third.

This initial allocation will support the importation of up to 20,000 tons of fodder into the country and this will be kept under ongoing review until the current crises is over. The Minister stressed that while the measure will operate through the dairy Co-operatives, the actual beneficiaries will be farmers who urgently need supplies of forage.