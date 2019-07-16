Creed accuses 'active' social media campaign of 'misleading farmers

Michael Creed. Picture: Damien Eagers
Michael Creed. Picture: Damien Eagers
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has claimed that there was an 'active' social media campaign over the past week to 'mislead' farmers on the Government's position on the controversial Mercosur trade deal.

It comes as a Sinn Fein private members motion calling on the Government to reject the deal was passed by the Dail last week and after farmers took to the streets in Dublin to protest over the Mercosur trade agreement.

Minister Creed’s spokesperson said in opposing the recent Sinn Fein motion the Government put forward its own motion.

"It clearly states that the Government will not take a position on the ratification of the Mercosur trade agreement until a comprehensive, independent, economic and sustainability assessment is carried out and the ratification process on this deal commences in approximately two years’ time," the spokesperson said.

Speaking EU Ministers of Agriculture and Fisheries earlier this week in Brussels Hogan said the meeting is an opportunity to "present what is actually in the agreement as there is a lot of misinformation and misplaced facts in relation to the content of the deal."

He said the negotiations were difficult, especially around agriculture but the EU, he said, ring fenced sensitive products such as beef and arrived at quotes rather than full liberalisation of sensitive products.

IFA President Joe Healy welcomed the Dail vote rejecting the EU Commission Mercosur deal. 

He said the Dail vote sends a very strong message to the Taoiseach and the Government that Ireland must reject this deal.

IFA is also set intensifying its campaign in Europe to reject the deal. 

IFA President Joe Healy, Livestock Chair Angus Woods and Poultry Chair Andrew Boylan met with representatives of the French, Belgium and Polish farmers’ organisations in Brussels yesterday as part of a campaign to build a European alliance against the Mercosur deal.

Joe Healy said IFA in conjunction with the other EU farm organisations have put forward proposals on an EU action plan against the Mercosur deal.

The IFA delegation also met with the newly re-elected first vice-President of the European Parliament, Mairead McGuinness.

IFA will meet with all of Ireland’s newly elected MEPs in Strasbourg.

 “This deal will require the approval of the European Parliament. We believe that resistance to this sell-out deal is growing across Europe” he said.

Online Editors





More in News

Kildare Chairman to run for IFA deputy role
Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller atomizers are displayed for sale at a garden shop near Brussels, Belgium November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

US judge slashes Roundup jury award to $25.3m; Bayer still plans to appeal
Pigs

China vows to tackle dead pig scam amid swine fever epidemic
Gordon A. Giese, 66, a dairy and corn farmer starts his day off by taking care of the paperwork and phone calls before heading out to tend to his farm God Green Acres in Mayville, Wisconsin, U.S., June 24, 2019. Picture taken June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Wall Street banks bailing on troubled US farm sector
Stock image

Snail farm plans can go ahead, High Court rules
Stock Image

Trespassing cattle removed from 'super prison' site
Protesters during a farmers protest over the Mercosur Deal outside Leinster House, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Farmers' fury: 'Trade deal will terminate rural life'


Top Stories

The Government had previously favoured relaxing the regulations further to allow limited burning of land during March and hedge-cutting during August.

Plans to allow roadside hedge cutting during August scrapped
The offices of Ornua, Ireland’s biggest dairy exporter

Radical overhaul of Ornua board on the cards
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Arthur Carron

Beef finishers the big winners from Brexit bailout fund
Growing concerns: Communities in the North fear the consequences of Brexit and a hard Border. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Remote Border checks can work even if there is a no-deal Brexit - Hogan
Ornua logo

Ornua to close UK ingredients factory

Farmers need 'behavioural change' on safety - Creed

Wheaten straw deals being struck at €85-90/t