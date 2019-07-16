Creed accuses 'active' social media campaign of 'misleading farmers

The Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has claimed that there was an 'active' social media campaign over the past week to 'mislead' farmers on the Government's position on the controversial Mercosur trade deal.

It comes as a Sinn Fein private members motion calling on the Government to reject the deal was passed by the Dail last week and after farmers took to the streets in Dublin to protest over the Mercosur trade agreement.

Minister Creed’s spokesperson said in opposing the recent Sinn Fein motion the Government put forward its own motion.

"It clearly states that the Government will not take a position on the ratification of the Mercosur trade agreement until a comprehensive, independent, economic and sustainability assessment is carried out and the ratification process on this deal commences in approximately two years’ time," the spokesperson said.

Speaking EU Ministers of Agriculture and Fisheries earlier this week in Brussels Hogan said the meeting is an opportunity to "present what is actually in the agreement as there is a lot of misinformation and misplaced facts in relation to the content of the deal."

He said the negotiations were difficult, especially around agriculture but the EU, he said, ring fenced sensitive products such as beef and arrived at quotes rather than full liberalisation of sensitive products.

IFA President Joe Healy welcomed the Dail vote rejecting the EU Commission Mercosur deal.

He said the Dail vote sends a very strong message to the Taoiseach and the Government that Ireland must reject this deal.

IFA is also set intensifying its campaign in Europe to reject the deal.

IFA President Joe Healy, Livestock Chair Angus Woods and Poultry Chair Andrew Boylan met with representatives of the French, Belgium and Polish farmers’ organisations in Brussels yesterday as part of a campaign to build a European alliance against the Mercosur deal.

Joe Healy said IFA in conjunction with the other EU farm organisations have put forward proposals on an EU action plan against the Mercosur deal.

The IFA delegation also met with the newly re-elected first vice-President of the European Parliament, Mairead McGuinness.

IFA will meet with all of Ireland’s newly elected MEPs in Strasbourg.

“This deal will require the approval of the European Parliament. We believe that resistance to this sell-out deal is growing across Europe” he said.

Online Editors