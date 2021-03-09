Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Cowen’s Bill to tackle ‘foot-dragging’ at An Bord Pleanála

This site of a proposed new meat processing facility in Banagher Co. Offaly Expand

Close

This site of a proposed new meat processing facility in Banagher Co. Offaly

This site of a proposed new meat processing facility in Banagher Co. Offaly

This site of a proposed new meat processing facility in Banagher Co. Offaly

Claire Mc Cormack

A new Bill to ensure every planning appeal or referral is determined within a 12-week period is set to be published by Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen.

The former minister for agriculture received the support of party colleagues on the law change proposal at Fianna Fáil’s Parliamentary Party meeting last week.

It comes as a decision on the long-awaited €40m meat processing plant in Banagher, Co Offaly continues to be delayed at An Bord Pleanála (ABP) level, while the judicial review into Glanbia’s proposed €200m continental cheese manufacturing plant in Co Kilkenny gets underway after nearly 18 months in ABP.

Most Watched

Privacy