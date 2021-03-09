Cowen’s Bill to tackle ‘foot-dragging’ at An Bord Pleanála

This site of a proposed new meat processing facility in Banagher Co. Offaly

A new Bill to ensure every planning appeal or referral is determined within a 12-week period is set to be published by Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen.

The former minister for agriculture received the support of party colleagues on the law change proposal at Fianna Fáil’s Parliamentary Party meeting last week.

It comes as a decision on the long-awaited €40m meat processing plant in Banagher, Co Offaly continues to be delayed at An Bord Pleanála (ABP) level, while the judicial review into Glanbia’s proposed €200m continental cheese manufacturing plant in Co Kilkenny gets underway after nearly 18 months in ABP.

Speaking to the Farming Independent, deputy Cowen said: “The Bill seeks to respond to the need for An Bord Pleanála to be statutorily bound by a defined time period for them to make a decision on planning files, rather than the present situation whereby there is no controls or obligations in place for decisions to made in a timely fashion. “Many delays in proposed developments are putting such proposals in jeopardy because of the prolonged and ridiculous lengths of time for such important decisions to be made.” ‘Badly needed’ Pointing to impact in his native Offaly, deputy Cowen said ABP is currently “sitting” on two projects which together are worth in the region of €60m. One of them is a meat factory in Banagher back by Chinese investors, while the other project is a commercial, retail and cinema development, Riverside Centre in Tullamore. Both projects got the go-ahead from Offaly County Council's planners, but have been appealed to An Bord Pleanála. The TD also highlighted an almost 18-month delay in the development of a major Glanbia cheese plant at Belview in south Kilkenny due to objections and legal action by An Taisce and Friends of the Irish Environment. "There is no decision date in sight for the Banagher plant, it’s at An Bord Pleanála’s discretion. “But I can no longer preside over an arm of the state foot-dragging and causing such delay as to potential investment which is badly needed – especially in rural areas and constituencies such as my own. “This Bill is aimed at freeing up the logjam which is delaying such key commercial developments. I now look forward to progressing this Bill and presenting it to the Dáil for consideration,'' he concluded.

