Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 6 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Cow death probe at farm part-run by State agency

Labour TD Willie Penrose said lessons could be learned
Wayne O'Connor

Wayne O'Connor

Teagasc has been told lessons could be learned after a number of cows died on a farm it part-runs during Storm Emma.

An investigation has been launched to determine how the six calves and two cows died at the Co Kilkenny farm.

Labour's agriculture spokesperson Willie Penrose said lessons could be learned from the Teagasc Greenfield programme after cows were exposed to the elements last week with no shelter or cover on site.

Key stakeholders running the farm said a review of the impact of Storm Emma is on-going.

Animals there are living in roofless cubicles on a special concrete pad. This left cows and calves exposed last week despite the best efforts of staff and stakeholders on site. Suggestions that the farming practice is cruel have been dismissed.

The 'open greenfield' farm is managed with the technical support and under the supervision of Teagasc, the State's agricultural research and advisory body. The landowners, Glanbia and the 'Irish Farmers Journal' are also involved in the project on leased farmland. It aims to adopt key technologies, reducing labour requirements and maximising environmental and animal welfare best practice.

Last night Teagasc said the farm had an excellent animal welfare record since it was established in 2009. Cows were milked once per day last week and staff went to enormous efforts to protect the cows and battle snowdrifts.

"The performance of the Greenfield farm to date has always been critically analysed and a detailed analysis of the impact of Storm Emma and the associated snowstorm will be carried out. This will inform how best to prepare and react to such an event should it ever occur again.

"Enormous efforts were made on Friday, with additional help brought onto the farm to support the farm manager and farm staff, to get cows milked and care for the welfare of the cows and calves. The staff ensured that all cows were milked each day and that all animals were provided with adequate feed and water which is the main animal welfare priority in such situations."

Mr Penrose said contingency measures should be put in place for extreme weather events.

"I would trust Teagasc to always do the right thing and I am sure they will evaluate the situation there.

"It would probably be logical to have a fall-back position where you could bring the animals in when the weather conditions become hazardous and extreme. A lesson could be learned from this situation."

Glanbia, one of the partners involved in the project but not involved in the daily running of the farm, said it will also review events at the farm in conjunction with the project partners.

The facility is run as a demonstrator farm and has a three-way private ownership structure, with operational management advice from Teagasc. Teagasc doesn't own the facility.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Irish Independent

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

IFA president Joe Healy

Opinion: Settlement can herald a new beginning for the IFA
Stock photo

Coroner calls lack of regulation on quad bikes 'alarming'
Picture: Paweł Kukiz Facebook

Cow escapes on way to slaughterhouse, smashes through metal fence,...

Third man arrested in connection with tractor theft
Stock image

Farmer delivering hay while banned from driving caught by same Garda
The Social Democratic Party’s now former leader Martin Schulz, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Christian Social Union (CSU) leader Horst Seehofer give a statement on the success of talks to form a new coalition government in Berlin. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

German coalition deal says EU farming support should remain at around current...
(stock photo)

Rural Ireland feeling burden of wait for Leader review


Top Stories

Shed collapse. Pictured at Karol Winters farm Winterheights, Taghmon, Co. Wexford where the snow brought down farm sheds. Pictured is Karol Winters. Picture: Patrick Browne

Many farms left in ruins after Storm Emma
Former IFA president Eddie Downey pictured on his Meath farm. Photo: Dave Conachy

Downey plans to address IFA council meeting
Stock photo

'Terrible' postal service fails to deliver speeding summons to...
Pic: Justin Farrelly.

Members of Kerry IFA demand to see local branch finances
Stock image.

Private well owners advised to disinfect water supply

Cows exposed in storm and not milked for days at farm part-run by Teagasc
Minister for State Andrew Doyle at work on his Wicklow farm over the weekend.

Farmers fear for sheep on snow-covered hills