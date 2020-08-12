Covid outbreaks at meat plants for discussion at Oireachtas committee

Covid-19 outbreaks at meat processing plants will be discussed at an Oireacthatas Committee tomorrow.

It comes a few weeks after Meat Industry Ireland (MII), which represents the meat factories, were before a special Oireachtas Committe on Covid-19.

Tomorrow, the Department of Agriculture, Health & Safety Authority, Meat Industry Ireland and representatives from trade union bodies, ICTU and SIPTU will appear before the Special Committee on Covid-19 Response tomorrow to discuss Covid19 outbreaks at meat processing plants.

Speaking in advance of the meeting, committee chairman, Michael McNamara TD said the committee has been monitoring the ongoing situation regarding meat processing plants, and primarily the impact on those who work in the plants, and of course the wider community.

“The people of counties Kildare, Laois and Offaly have clearly been impacted in a major way since last Friday night, and an update on measures from relevant stakeholders including five key national organisations is most welcome as the committee assesses the most up to date information.

“The reality of the recent spike in Coronavirus cases will be further discussed in later sessions throughout the day, with the discussion around the Zero-COVID island policy another timely opportunity for the committee to discuss this most serious matter.”

Several meat factories in Kildare, Laois and Offaly have temporarily closed down following clusters of Covid19 which were linked to their operating facilities, with having one plant, O' Brien Fine Foods in Timahoe having as many as 86 positive cases last week.

