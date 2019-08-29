'Counter-productive blockades hindering talks for a better deal'

While the number of farmers protesting at factory gates yesterday ranged from four to 20, Dawn Meats sought to enforce an injunction that was granted on Tuesday.

In a significant escalation in the dispute, the move would give gardaí powers to jail those protesters against whom the committal order is directed.

It comes as the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed called the ongoing protests "counter-productive" but conceded it will be difficult to get all stakeholders around the table while protests are ongoing.

The protesting farmers are seeking a better share of the beef retail price, but rejected proposals from recent negotiations between farming organisations and the meat processors.

Yesterday, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) reiterated beef prices cannot be discussed in mooted talks to resolve an ongoing dispute. IFA president Joe Healy has written to the chair of the Competition Authority, Isolde Goggin, seeking an urgent meeting to clarify the CCPC's position on cattle prices being discussed at beef talks.

"We understand that the beef group were advised that they would have to accept a pre-condition that prices could not be discussed before entering into the most recent talks," he said.

"We are unclear why such a precondition applied, and we want an explanation from the CCPC.

"The minister has asked IFA to re-enter talks, but we need clarity on this point.

"It is IFA's view that talks without price being on the table is a waste of time and makes a mockery of beef farmers."

It is understood the CCPC has agreed to the meeting, but in a statement to the Irish Independent it said competition law is a well-established feature of Irish law, and all parties to the meeting will have taken this into consideration in structuring such talks.

Minister Creed said he acknowledged it is a very difficult time for the beef industry and for beef farmers in particular, but said there is no farm organisation that supports the current protests.

He also hit out at opposition TDs who have attended protests and asked them to reflect on their actions.

The minister also claimed that the protests could set back efforts, by several years, to export more beef to China.

"We have worked for a number of years to try and get the Chinese to open up their market to us.

"But the bulk of plants are hoping to be approved in the current audit.

"I would hope that those who are picketing realise that at a time when our biggest market in the UK is in jeopardy that we need new market opportunities," he said.

