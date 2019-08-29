'Counter-productive blockades hindering talks for a better deal'

  

Anger: The Beef Plan Movement was protesting outside a Kildare town meat factory yesterday. Picture: Mark Condren
Anger: The Beef Plan Movement was protesting outside a Kildare town meat factory yesterday. Picture: Mark Condren

Margaret Donnelly and Ciaran Moran

Farmers who have been carrying out unofficial protests at meat factories around the country may face jail as one of Ireland's largest meat processors, Dawn Meats, went to the High Court court yesterday for a second time this week.

While the number of farmers protesting at factory gates yesterday ranged from four to 20, Dawn Meats sought to enforce an injunction that was granted on Tuesday.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

In a significant escalation in the dispute, the move would give gardaí powers to jail those protesters against whom the committal order is directed.

It comes as the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed called the ongoing protests "counter-productive" but conceded it will be difficult to get all stakeholders around the table while protests are ongoing.

The protesting farmers are seeking a better share of the beef retail price, but rejected proposals from recent negotiations between farming organisations and the meat processors.

Yesterday, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) reiterated beef prices cannot be discussed in mooted talks to resolve an ongoing dispute. IFA president Joe Healy has written to the chair of the Competition Authority, Isolde Goggin, seeking an urgent meeting to clarify the CCPC's position on cattle prices being discussed at beef talks.

"We understand that the beef group were advised that they would have to accept a pre-condition that prices could not be discussed before entering into the most recent talks," he said.

"We are unclear why such a precondition applied, and we want an explanation from the CCPC.

"The minister has asked IFA to re-enter talks, but we need clarity on this point.

"It is IFA's view that talks without price being on the table is a waste of time and makes a mockery of beef farmers."

It is understood the CCPC has agreed to the meeting, but in a statement to the Irish Independent it said competition law is a well-established feature of Irish law, and all parties to the meeting will have taken this into consideration in structuring such talks.

Minister Creed said he acknowledged it is a very difficult time for the beef industry and for beef farmers in particular, but said there is no farm organisation that supports the current protests.

He also hit out at opposition TDs who have attended protests and asked them to reflect on their actions.

The minister also claimed that the protests could set back efforts, by several years, to export more beef to China.

"We have worked for a number of years to try and get the Chinese to open up their market to us.

"But the bulk of plants are hoping to be approved in the current audit.

"I would hope that those who are picketing realise that at a time when our biggest market in the UK is in jeopardy that we need new market opportunities," he said.

Irish Independent

Related Content





More in News

IFA President Joe Healy. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Doubts over fresh beef talks as competition watchdog won’t budge on...
Centre of justice: The Four Courts in Dublin

Meat factory seeks to jail protesting farmer as court battle set to intensify
Independent farmers and supporters outside Meadow Meats in Rathdowney, Co. Laois, as protests are continuing outside a number of meat processing plants, after a farmers� group rejected the outcome of talks last week aimed at securing better beef prices.

Farmers vow to continue beef protest despite court injunction
China is the world’s largest market for pork, and recent events could open the way for greater demand for Irish products. Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

Chinese pork market targeted by Bord Bia in new export effort
Stock image. GettyImages

Meat plants get court injunctions to halt protests after alleged intimidation
Stock photo

Gardai investigating sudden death of man on farm
Fire consumes an area of Rondonia state in Brazil (Eraldo Peres/AP)

Countries 'overreact' by linking rainforest fires to approval EU-Mercosur pact:...


Top Stories

Stock image

Banks encourage under-pressure farmers to make contact for...
File photo

France considers pesticide buffer zones around residential areas

EU gives approval for 70% advance payment for 2019 Basic Payment Scheme...
Two 355Kg Limousins in the round during last week's Ballinasloe Mart sales. Photo Kevin Byrne Photography

'If something major isn't done for farmers soon, I can't see farming...
Glanbia managing director Siobhan Talbot

Glanbia 40pc share-price drop costs the co-op close to €900m
Branching out: Sean Conway with some of the heifers he is contract-rearing on his farm in Sligo

Making heifers work on a sheep farm
21/3/2019, Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Darragh McCullough: Facebook-powered splinter groups threaten future of...