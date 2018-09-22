Costs rise on 71pc of farms as weather hits production

Three in four farmers expect Brexit to impact negatively on their business, according to latest Bank of Ireland Agri Pulse results.

The BoI report found that renewed Brexit uncertainty and adverse weather conditions over the summer period have dampened the mood of farmers.

Weather was the main factor limiting production, though land shortages remain a concern, particularly for the dairy and tillage sectors. Seventy-one per cent reported that costs were higher than a year ago. This is similar to the figure from April but is well up on the 2016 and 2017 survey findings of one in two.

A large number of cattle and sheep farmers expect the prices they receive to fall in the next 12 months, whereas the bulk of tillage farmers are anticipating an increase, and half of dairy farmers expect prices to hold steady. However, production expectations were up and investment plans were little changed compared with the similar survey in April, which suggests that a number of farmers are also looking through present difficulties and keeping an eye on potential opportunities.