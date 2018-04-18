Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 18 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Cork man wins Teagasc Student of the Year award

Conor Coakley from Co.Cork , the Teagasc/FBD Insurance Student of the Year pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD, Fiona Muldoon, Chief Executive of FBD Insurance and Director of Teagasc, Professor Gerry Boyle.
Conor Coakley from Co.Cork , the Teagasc/FBD Insurance Student of the Year pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD, Fiona Muldoon, Chief Executive of FBD Insurance and Director of Teagasc, Professor Gerry Boyle.
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

The overall winner of the Teagasc/FBD Insurance Student of the Year award was Conor Coakley from Co.  Cork and he attended the Teagasc Clonakilty Agricultural College.

Conor completed the Teagasc Level 6 advanced dairy progamme and is currently enrolled in Teagasc Professional Diploma in Dairy Farm Management.  He intends to establish a dairy herd on the family farm.

The Teagasc/FBD Insurance Student of the Year Awards were presented by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD, in Dublin.

At the event Minister Creed said a significant pillar of our FoodWise 2025 ambitions is ensuring that the sector has the appropriate human capital inside and outside the farm gate to deliver upon its promise. 

"Educating and training the brightest and best young farmers is a crucial part of this approach.  I am truly delighted to join in today’s celebrations and I wish to pay particular tribute to all the finalists. 

"I am confident that notwithstanding various challenges, the future is very bright indeed for farming in Ireland as reflected by the calibre of those who received awards today.”

The First Runner-Up Award was presented to Hugh Massey from Co. Limerick and he attended the agricultural college in Pallaskenry.  Hugh also completed the Teagasc Level 6 advanced dairy programme and is currently co-managing the dairy herd on the family farm.

The Second Runner-Up Award went to Darren Walsh, Co. Mayo who studied at Teagasc Ballina Centre. Darren combines farming with an off farm job.

The awards, which are sponsored by FBD Insurance, are made to the top 15 graduates of Teagasc Level 6 agricultural training programmes in 2017.  

Director of Teagasc, Professor Gerry BoyIe congratulated all of the Students on being finalists in the Student of the Year awards. “You have emerged as top of your year of those graduating with their agriculture qualifications in 2017. This is a credit to you and to your families and to the educators in Teagasc and private colleges and in the regional education centres. I would also like to thank FBD Insurance for their continued support, sponsoring the Student of the Year Awards since their inception over three decades ago.”

Speaking at the Awards ceremony, Fiona Muldoon, Chief Executive of FBD insurance said; “FBD Insurance continues to be a proud sponsor of the prestigious Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year awards.  As Ireland’s leading farm insurer, we are committed to supporting each generation of Irish farming through our research grants, education sponsorships, farm safety campaigns and numerous other agri-sector funding initiatives.  

"These nominees for the Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year award are amongst the next generation of farm leaders and innovators.  More than ever, Irish agriculture needs bright able young people who are open to change and who will question, challenge and develop both themselves and our industry.  On behalf of FBD, I warmly congratulate all of the participants on their achievements”.

The other finalists were;

  • Debbie Sunderland, Co Wexford        Teagasc Carlow Centre
  • David Lowe, Co. Tipperary                Gurteen Agricultural College   
  • Terence Cronin, Co. Cork                   Teagasc Macroom Centre     
  • Kevin Byrne, Co. Leitrim                    Teagasc Manorhamilton Centre          
  • Damien McClearn, Co. Galway           Teagasc Athenry Centre        
  • Gavin Canning, Co. Mayo                   Teagasc Ballinrobe Centre    
  • Tommy McLaughlin, Co. Donegal      Teagasc Letterkenny Centre  
  • Jason Mullin,   Co. Galway                 Mountbellew Agricultural College       
  • Gavin Brady, Co. Cavan                     Ballyhaise Agricultural College          
  • Brian Kelly, Co. Clare                          Teagasc Ennis Centre
  • Barry Brady,    Co. Roscommon         Teagasc Longford Centre      
  • Bryan Lanigan, Co. Kilkenny                Kildalton Agricultural College

Head of Education in Teagasc, Tony Pettit said; ”We have just completed a review of Teagasc’s education courses and are finalising a new strategy – ‘Teagasc Education Strategic Vision 2050 - Positioning Teagasc Education  for the Future’. This will be presented at the Teagasc Education Vision conference on Tuesday, 5 June in the Kilkenny.”

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

ESB workers restoring power to a farm in Glamire, Cork after Hurricane Ophelia Pic:Mark Condren

ESB wins appeal over legality of procedure to enter onto lands
Stock picture

Carrick-on-Suir Mart closed for the 'foreseeable future' after fire
A truck carrying cattle heads south on national route 34 in Santiago del Estero province, Argentina, April 9, 2018. Picture taken April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Argentina's herd to decline by as much as 1 million head of cattle due to...
Stock Photo

UK Millennials so squeamish about handling raw meat it is to be sold in...
Illinois grain farmer Lucas Strom checks on his tractor inside his barn in unincorporated Kane County, Illinois, U.S., April 10, 2018. Strom had planned to purchase a grain storage bin, but changed his mind when the price increased after the announcement of steel tariffs by the Trump administration last month. Picture taken April 10, 2018. REUTERS/P.J. Huffstutter

Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits US farmers
The first shipment of fodder arriving in Buttevant County Cork for farmers. Pic:Mark Condren.

Farmers paying up to €40 a bale as 'alarming' number of animals starving...
Cattle in the sheds at Rory McEvoys farm near Mountmellick, Co Laois. Picture Credit:FRank Mc Grath 4/4/18

Long-suffering farmers are set to suffer a little longer from the wind and...


Top Stories

Get the basics right and you’ll hit your targets for breeding

Back to basics on breeding: The key factors farmers must consider to get...

Beef prices edge upwards onto firmer ground
Gabriel D'Arcy, chief exec of Lacpatrick. Photo/Paul McErlane

LacPatrick 'pursuing strategic options' following approaches from international...
Big Tom on his Ferguson 35 while sowing potatoes in Co Monaghan.

Big Tom: the shy farmer who was uneasy with his superstar status
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD Photo Gareth Chaney Collins

Leo says he travelled the country over Easter and admits pothole crisis
Stock image

Irish plants to start trading with China in 'the very near future'
Stock Image

'National system needed to halt fodder crises': FF