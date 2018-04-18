Cork man wins Teagasc Student of the Year award

The overall winner of the Teagasc/FBD Insurance Student of the Year award was Conor Coakley from Co. Cork and he attended the Teagasc Clonakilty Agricultural College.

Conor completed the Teagasc Level 6 advanced dairy progamme and is currently enrolled in Teagasc Professional Diploma in Dairy Farm Management. He intends to establish a dairy herd on the family farm.

The Teagasc/FBD Insurance Student of the Year Awards were presented by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD, in Dublin. At the event Minister Creed said a significant pillar of our FoodWise 2025 ambitions is ensuring that the sector has the appropriate human capital inside and outside the farm gate to deliver upon its promise.

"Educating and training the brightest and best young farmers is a crucial part of this approach. I am truly delighted to join in today’s celebrations and I wish to pay particular tribute to all the finalists. "I am confident that notwithstanding various challenges, the future is very bright indeed for farming in Ireland as reflected by the calibre of those who received awards today.”