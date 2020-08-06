Farming

Cork farmers hit with TB outbreak - Department 'sceptical' over 'link' to motorway building works


Concubhar Ó Liatháin

A NUMBER of farms in the Múscraí Gaeltacht have been hit by an outbreak of Bovine TB in the past number of months and herds in the area have been hit by restrictions as a result.

Local farmers who spoke to The Corkman suggested that the outbreak which has hit nine farms between Baile Mhic Íre and the Mons (the Halfway House) may have been caused by badgers who migrated due to the commencement of building works on the N22 Bypass of Macroom and Baile Mhúirne earlier this year.

"The TB is causing an awful amount of trouble as farms where the disease hits can't buy or sell cattle until they get the all clear from the Department vet," one farmer who didn't want to be named told this newspaper.