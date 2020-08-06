Cork farmers hit with TB outbreak - Department 'sceptical' over 'link' to motorway building works

A NUMBER of farms in the Múscraí Gaeltacht have been hit by an outbreak of Bovine TB in the past number of months and herds in the area have been hit by restrictions as a result.

Local farmers who spoke to The Corkman suggested that the outbreak which has hit nine farms between Baile Mhic Íre and the Mons (the Halfway House) may have been caused by badgers who migrated due to the commencement of building works on the N22 Bypass of Macroom and Baile Mhúirne earlier this year.

"The TB is causing an awful amount of trouble as farms where the disease hits can't buy or sell cattle until they get the all clear from the Department vet," one farmer who didn't want to be named told this newspaper.

"We think it came from the works as we understand this happened on other motorway projects in the past." He suggested that it might take farms two years to recover. Michael Creed, the local FG councillor, said there was a bad outbreak of the disease in the area but that he, along with the Department of Agriculture vets, were sceptical about the link being made with the N22 bypass works. "The outbreak was underway before the works started on the bypass," said Cllr Creed. When contacted, the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine said they would be unable to comment before the newspaper went to press. National picture The North Cork had a marked increase herd incidence in Q2 2020 when compared to Q1 2020 with latest figures showing 179 herds restricted in the area. The Department recently reported the highest level of bovine TB in Ireland since 2012. On 28 June 2020, the rolling 12-month herd incidence for bTB was 4%. This means that in the previous 12 months, 4,225 herds out of 105,561 tested had at least one bTB positive animal. The Department has said that the reasons why this is happening are multifactorial and often relate to local factors. However, it said the expansion of the dairy herd since 2015 has played a role in this, since dairy herds, larger herds, farm fragmentation and herds which introduce more cattle are all more at risk of TB breakdowns. 52% of all bTB reactors in 2019 were in dairy herds, while there were approximately 2.8 million farm-to-farm cattle movements last year.