Consumers ‘willing to pay more for suckler beef’ – Bord Bia survey

Consumers claim to be willing to pay more for suckler beef that “ticks all the boxes” on being pasture-raised, welfare friendly, natural, sustainable and tasty.

The development - a finding of Bord Bia’s ‘Suckler Beef Consumer Study’ conducted in January and February 2019 - was outlined at the first meeting of a stakeholder monitoring group charged with overseeing the development of a suckler specific brand over the next three years.

The oversight group is comprised of stakeholders of the Beef Taskforce including significant farm organisation representation.

At the meeting Bord Bia said that following a survey of more than 3,000 consumers, “one in four are buying less beef, but better quality beef”.

Although just 9pc of respondents claimed to have an awareness of suckler beef, when the product’s story was explained it received “high approval” from respondents at 55-58pc.

The key concept behind the product that appealed most to respondents was its proposition as “wholesome suckler beef” – defined as the following: “Ireland’s suckler beef cattle come from a network of specialised family farms where they suckle their mother’s milk and graze on rich, outdoor pastures”.

Four in 10 respondents said what they liked most about this concept, in comparison to two other concepts, was that “the animals are treated well”. Of those, an estimated 58pc said they “intended to purchase the product”, while an estimated 56pc said the product was “worth paying more for”.

Bord Bia has committed to providing up to €6m over the next three years for the development of a suckler specific brand. However, it says the challenge will be “to successfully differentiate it”.

Speaking on the looming brand at last week’s Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture meeting, Bord Bia’s Padraig Brennan said: “One of the results coming out of the Beef Taskforce was that we would work towards the development of a brand for Irish suckler beef.

"Over the coming months we will build up that brand proposition - the concepts behind it, the messages we will be delivering. By March/April next year we will go about launching that in the European marketplace as a standalone brand for Irish suckler beef. If we are successful in terms of our [Irish Grass Fed Beef] PGI, then we will look to see if these [brands] can be integrated together over a period of time.”

