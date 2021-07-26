‘Considerable adjustment’ made to Agri-Food Strategy

Considerable adjustment has been made to the draft Agri Food Strategy, the chairman of the Irish 2030 Agri-Food Strategy Committee Tom Arnold, said last week.

A draft of the new strategy, which aimed to closer align Ireland’s food and agriculture policy with its climate action ambitions, was published in April before being subject to further public consultation.

It included a target to achieve a “minimum 10pc reduction in biogenic methane” from ruminants by 2030 and reducing chemical nitrogen use to below 325,000t over the same period.

However, efforts to agree on the new strategy have proved difficult, with the Environmental Pillar pulling out of the discussions earlier this year, saying the document will not go far enough in addressing biodiversity decline, water quality and greenhouse gas emissions.

However, speaking at last week’s launch of a report on Irish and global food systems by aid agencies Trócaire and Oxfam Ireland, Mr Arnold said the strategy has now been finalised.

He said 97 submissions on the draft strategy were received and that this led to a considerable adjustment to the final document.

“It does represent a substantial innovation by comparison to any previous strategy,” he said.

“We were asked to produce a vision for 2030 which would achieve the balance between the economic, environmental and social sustainability. We have… made a reasonable job of that.”

Mr Arnold said the new strategy should guide national policy for the next decade.

“If government operate by these policy principles, it will represent a significant change,” he said.

The State’s current strategy, Food Wise 2025, did not meet its objective of giving equal importance to economic sustainability and environmental sustainability, he said.

Mr Arnold also said that the Government’s Climate Action plan for the sector would have to be adjusted in the wake of the strategy to deal with the immediate problems of water quality, emissions and biodiversity loss.