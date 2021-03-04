Concerns raised over CPO powers of new Land Development Agency

The rights of farmers to maintain control of their own land must not become collateral damage to planned new powers vested to the Government's Land Development Agency, according to Offlay Independent TD Carol Nolan.

The Land Development Agency (LDA) was established on an interim basis in September 2018 to make better use of state-owned land, by way of an Establishment Order.

However, the enactment of primary legislation is pending to establish it as a commercial State agency.

Compulsory purchase powers (CPO) are among provisions to be granted to the agency under the legislation and speaking in a debate on the laws last week, Deputy Nolan said the CPO powers would raise significant concerns, especially in rural Ireland.

"I raised these concerns last April when the previous Government's proposal on CPOs for agricultural land became clear.

"I said at that time that if it were implemented, it would certainly undermine and endanger any efforts to maintain financial viability through farm expansion, and I also called it a land grab.

"These concerns were amplified by reports that the CPO proposal would seek to implement key recommendation from the Kenny report of 1973, which states, "It should be possible for local authorities or government agencies to 'CPO' farmland for house building, by paying the landowner agricultural value plus a 25% 'top-up'," she said.

Nolan said it is disingenuous to make the claim that farmland is property like any other and that it must be subjected to the restriction of constitutional property rights that are currently allowed in law.

"This is to ignore totally the plain reality that farms and farmland are, in the vast majority of cases, also homes, which enjoy additional constitutional protections,

"The rights — indeed, the birth rights — that farmers enjoy to maintain control of their land must not become collateral damage in the race towards this Government's creation of a new land agency," she said.

The Land Development Agency Bill will give the agency the power to acquire land compulsorily where the land is required to provide access to relevant public land or land owned by the Agency or to facilitate the provision of infrastructure required by housing on relevant public land or land owned by the Agency.

It may only acquire such land compulsorily if it has first made a reasonable attempt to acquire the land by agreement.

The Bill, which will be brought through the Oireachtas in this Dáil session, will focus initially on public lands in towns of over 10,000 people. It provides that the LDA will periodically report to Government on public lands which could be suitable for housing or urban development and the Government may direct that such lands be transferred to the LDA.

The Bill also provides that the LDA will have first refusal to purchase public lands being put up for sale.





