Concerns over re-use of sewage sludge on farms

Fears voiced over ‘lack of oversight’ and safety when by-product is spread on fields

Each year around 58,000t of sewage sludge is produced at Irish Water plants in cities and towns Expand
A tractor spreads sludge on a farm Expand

Each year around 58,000t of sewage sludge is produced at Irish Water plants in cities and towns

Claire Mc Cormack

Concern has emerged over “a lack of oversight” on the re-use of sewage sludge from urban wastewater treatment plants as a fertiliser on farmland.

Each year around 58,000t of sewage sludge is produced at Irish Water plants in cities and towns.

As this by-product is considered a “particularly beneficial” soil conditioner and fertiliser when treated, agriculture has become a vital “disposal route” for around 80pc annually.

