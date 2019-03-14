Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 14 March 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Concerns over moves to cut TB outbreak compensation for farmers who don't act to reduce their disease risks

It will take decades to fully eradicate TB from cattle, says Prof More (Chris Bacon/PA)
Louise Hogan

Louise Hogan

Concerns have been raised over moves to cut TB outbreak compensation for farmers who have not acted to reduce their disease risks, writes Louise Hogan.

It is understood an interim report from the TB forum suggests that farmers should be incentivised to undertake a range of actions.

This would include voluntarily slaughtering any animals within 12 months that have previously tested inconclusive and re-tested negative.

Farmers who fail to act would face cuts to compensation levels for any future outbreak while the inconclusive animal remains in the herd.

ICSA animal health chair Hugh Farrell warned it would not agree to farmers' TB status being disclosed in any way, shape or form.

"Any suggestions which would result in less than 100pc compensation for affected farmers are totally unacceptable and the minister is barking up the wrong tree if he thinks department proposals as outlined will wash," said Mr Farrell.

"ICSA will not sign up to any new strategy unless key issues around wildlife and compensation details are agreed. The ongoing head-in-the-sand approach from the Department regarding the role of deer in TB spread is untenable and is a red-line issue," said Mr Farrell.

It is understood the proposals to go to the Minister also currently state that if a farmer chooses not to implement biosecurity advice, the compensation should also be cut in any future TB breakdown.

It says this would have a significant impact on the eradication of TB by 2030.

The report highlights that a farmer who puts in place a risk management plan should see an improvement of their bovine TB herd risk category.

It warns that the eradication programme as it stands is not sufficient to remove the disease by 2030 or reduce it significantly below the current 3.5pc herd incidence annually.

However, it was unable to reach agreement on policies that would have the most impact. It is understood these included placing a farmers' TB status on mart boards.

It is also planned that the Department's system for rating a herd's risk status would be simplified to include the number of years since a herd was restricted and whether it is low, medium or high risk.

This risk category could then be carried on TB-related correspondence.

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Farm equipment and grain storage belonging to farmer Austin Rincker sit outside in Moweaqua, Illinois, U.S., March 6, 2019. Rincker will farm approximately 2500 acres in the upcoming season, split evenly between corn and soybeans. Picture taken March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Why US growers are betting the farm on soybeans amid China trade war
European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Officials in Brussels to discuss 'potential bailouts' for agri-food sector
Stock Image

Tariffs will mean Irish steaks are 25pc dearer in the UK
Stock image: PA

Beef farming 'won't survive disastrous changes' - sector reacts to tariff...
Logistics: Edmund Graham, Monaghan beef farmer

Brexit crisis: ‘Beef farmers are on their knees already’
Consent: Fianna Fáil’s Éamon Ó Cuív has called on the IFA to stop collecting levies unless farmers have given their permission. Picture: Oisin McHugh

Commission to quiz IFA over data sharing of farmers who opt out of paying levy
Concerned: Ivor Ferguson

No protection, reduced standards and no guarantee of cheaper food,...


Top Stories

Urgent action needed to curb dog attacks on sheep warn farm leaders
Robin Talbot pictured on the family farm in Ballacolla, Co Laois is a lifelong suckler farmer. Photo: Alf Harvey

Robin Talbot: We had to about turn after turning out the calves
Liam Delaney with his parents Jim and Frances Delaney and children Kate and James on the family farm near Portlaoise. Photo: Alf Harvey

Farmer who fronted McDonald's beef campaign moves into dairying
The south Tipperary location could see keen interest from the local high-profile equestrian sector.

South Tipp farm with substantial cattle facilities back on the market for €2m

Trials on hi-tech beef grading machines at advanced stage
The Group already paid an additional 1.5c/L on milk supplied from January 1, 2018. Stock Image

Kerry announces a cut to its February milk price
Patrick Kent: The ICSA president called for an investigation. Photo: Frank McGrath

Calls for Data Commissioner probe into the IFA system for collecting levy