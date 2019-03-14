Concerns over moves to cut TB outbreak compensation for farmers who don't act to reduce their disease risks

Concerns have been raised over moves to cut TB outbreak compensation for farmers who have not acted to reduce their disease risks, writes Louise Hogan.

It is understood an interim report from the TB forum suggests that farmers should be incentivised to undertake a range of actions.

This would include voluntarily slaughtering any animals within 12 months that have previously tested inconclusive and re-tested negative. Farmers who fail to act would face cuts to compensation levels for any future outbreak while the inconclusive animal remains in the herd.

ICSA animal health chair Hugh Farrell warned it would not agree to farmers' TB status being disclosed in any way, shape or form. "Any suggestions which would result in less than 100pc compensation for affected farmers are totally unacceptable and the minister is barking up the wrong tree if he thinks department proposals as outlined will wash," said Mr Farrell.