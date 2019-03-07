Concerns over disposal of risk material linked to BSE

The concerns centre around the disposal of Category 1 Meat and bone meal (MBM) which is a product of the rendering industry.

Category 1 includes the backbone of animals, which includes the vertebral column and feeding of MBM to cattle is thought to have been responsible for the spread of BSE in most parts of the world and MBM is no longer allowed in feed for ruminant animals.

Following the BSE crisis in the early 1990s, unlike other EU-countries, the UK developed infrastructure to incinerate specifically Category 1 Meat and Bone Meal.