Concerns for safety as wet weather knocks two weeks of silage season

Fears are being raised of a spike in farm accidents as a result of a backlog in silage harvesting.

Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard said with this month on track to become the wettest May ever; there is now a 10-12 day backlog in silage cutting in some areas.

"As there is now a backlog, the end of this month and the month of June will be very busy. I am also very concerned about the statistics for farm safety during these few months. In the last decade, with machinery and farm accidents but particularly with machinery, 118 people were killed of which 13 were minors," he said.

Senator also warned the next four weeks would be a very busy period, and there is a need for a debate and a campaign that urges people to be responsible on farms.

"Safety on farms is a real worry because there is going to be real pressure on contractors. Farmers need to realise that silage has always been cut, and that although the work may be ten, 12 or 14 days behind, they do not need to put their contractors under so much pressure.

"We do not need to put everyone in society under so much pressure, and we do not need to start talking about working 24 hours a day because we know that fatalities happen when people make mistakes. I do not want to see a peak in farm fatalities between the end of May and into the month of June due to pressure being placed on contractors. Therefore, we need a campaign to combat a potential spike," he said.

He also called for a campaign that calls on people to 'calm down'.

"It must reiterate that the silage will be cut, but there is no need for anyone to lose their lives because life is precious," he said.

It comes as the IFA and the Road Safety Authority are appealed to drivers of farming machinery and other road users to share the road safely.

With national travel restrictions now lifted and traffic volumes increasing, the roads are getting much busier. There are more people out walking, cycling, and riding horses on the public road at this time of year, and these activities have also become more popular during the current pandemic.

Both organisations want farming contractors and other drivers to remember this and to always be on the lookout for such vulnerable road users.