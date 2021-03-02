Concern that communities will be left with no local bank branch

Bank of Ireland will pull the shutters down on 88 branches from September. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

There are mounting concerns that communities will be left with no local bank at all, as a fresh round of branch closures was announced.

AIB has been called on to resist a large-scale cull of branches, after Bank of Ireland was severely criticised for announcing the shutdown of a third of its network.

It comes just two weeks after Ulster Bank said the bank was closing, a move that puts its 88 branches under threat of closure. AIB has around 200 branches, with another 70 EBS offices. It is currently closing five branches, a move that was announced in December.

The Financial Services Union (FSU) said AIB must not follow the lead of Bank of Ireland with a massive shutdown on branches.

The bank is due to report results on Friday.

FSU general secretary John O’Connell said: “We expect that AIB will announce no further closures other than the previous stated amalgamation of five urban branches which are currently under discussion with the union.”

Asked whether it too would be following Bank of Ireland with widespread closures, an AIB spokesperson said: “We remain committed to maintaining a strong branch presence in the communities we serve.”

Bank of Ireland’s decision to pull the shutters down on 88 branches from September was condemned as a “slap in the face to farmers and rural communities”. The bank was also accused of punishing customers for acting responsibly during the pandemic by avoiding going into branches.

The move will cut its branch network in the Republic from 257 to 169.

In Northern Ireland, the bank’s network will fall by 15 branches, from 28 to 13.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said: “This comes as a slap in the face to farmers and rural communities who rely on local branches for banking services.

“We estimate that over 80pc of the branches identified for closure are in rural locations. The withdrawal of this vital service will discommode those without internet access and people whose preference is to do their banking in person.”

Mr O’Connell, of the FSU, accused the bank of punishing people for keeping to pandemic restrictions and avoiding going into branches.

He called on the bank to defer any closures to the end of 2022 and for a review of the impact such closures would have on the communities in which they are located.

A poll commissioned by the FSU found that 84pc of people think it is either very important or important to have a local bank branch with face-to-face customer service in their local area. This rises to 90pc for older people.

Séamus Boland, of Rural Link, said he was “extremely disappointed” by news of the closures.

“We said it would happen. This is another blow to rural communities, even though I know some of the branches are in urban areas.”

Bank of Ireland chief executive Francesca McDonagh said there would be no compulsory redundancies among the 200 staff affected by the closures.

“Technology is evolving, and customers are using branches less, year on year on year,” said Ms McDonagh. “Covid-19 has accelerated this changing behaviour, and we’ve seen a seismic shift towards digital banking over the past 12 months.

“We’ve now reached a tipping point between online and offline banking.”

The bank also announced it is entering a new partnership with An Post, which will offer its customers banking services at more than 900 locations across Ireland.

