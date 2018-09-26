Concern over spike in border checks as UK details no-deal Brexit plans for food

Concerns have been raised that no-deal Brexit could add up to a logistical nightmare and lead to serious shortfalls in capacity for vets certifying animals and animal products entering and exiting the UK.

Leaving the European Union without a proper divorce deal could see a spike in regulatory checks on food exports to the UK, prevent hauliers from lugging goods to the world's biggest trading bloc and even make headaches for pet owners who want to take their dogs on holiday, according to UK government documents.

It published 25 technical notices on Monday covering everything from commercial road haulage and buying timber to airline regulations and taking pets abroad. In terms of live animals and animal products crucial for Ireland, there would be an increase in the number of consignments requiring import control checks at a border inspection posts as a result of the need to carry out these checks on transit items that are currently carried out elsewhere in the EU.

Exports of animals and animal products will be carried out subject to the EU listing the UK as an accepted third country. Even when access to the Single Market is achieved, there have been warnings previously that a no-deal Brexit could lead to a 325pc increase in the volume of products requiring veterinary certification as they leave and enter the UK.