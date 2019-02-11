Concern over proposal to impose a 30-day pre-movement TB test on animals

IFA Animal Health Chairman Pat Farrell has called on the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed and his officials to strongly reject the proposal

The IFA Chairman said the imposition of this control on animal movements would impact severely on the normal trade for cattle and add enormous unnecessary costs to the TB programme.

Pat Farrell said farmers are already at breaking point with the restrictions imposed on them by the Department of Agriculture in the TB programme and the suggestion that this burden could be increased for all farmers is unacceptable.