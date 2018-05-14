Concern over new road works plan which could see stone walls replaced with fencing
Thousands of miles of Ireland’s dry stone walls may be knocked and replaced with steel fencing as part of a national road upgrade scheme.
The decision has prompted opposition as many consider dry stone walls to be an integral part of the Irish landscape and a major draw for tourists.
A south Galway group opposing the move have organised a public meeting to discuss the issue.
The N67 between Kinvara and Ballindereen where road widening works are planned will be among the first in the country to be affected.
The plan for steel fencing affects agricultural land along national and secondary routes where farmland is compulsorily purchased for national roads.
The plan forms part of an agreement between the Irish Farmers Association, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Department of Transport.
Caroline Corless, spokeswoman of the newly formed 'Destruction to the Gateway to the Burren Kinvara' group (on Facebook) on said locals only became aware of the plan to install steel fencing two weeks ago.
Around 7km of dry stone walls, up to eight feet high in parts, are at risk of destruction as part of planned road works between Kinvara and Ballindereen in south Galway.